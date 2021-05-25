Missing woman found dead in Merrillville, coroner says

MERRILLVILLE — A woman who was reported missing in March and who was possibly involved in a police pursuit was found dead Tuesday.

The body of 32-year-old Steffani Sanders was found in the 9300 block of Colorado Street, the Lake County coroner's office said. The coroner's office was dispatched to the scene at 2 p.m. Tuesday, and Sanders was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m.

The manner and cause of death were listed as pending by the coroner's office.

Authorities began searching for Sanders in mid-March after a police pursuit.

Police responded on March 13 at 11:37 p.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of 86th Place in Merrillville. When officers tried to make contact with the reported vehicle, it sped off from the scene and police gave chase, Merrillville Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses previously told The Times.

The vehicle eventually left the roadway and tried to lose pursuing officers through a field. The vehicle later stopped and a foot pursuit commenced. K-9 units and drone technology helped police arrest a male, Nuses had said.

The man indicated a passenger was with him in the vehicle, but no other person was located that night, Nuses had said.