Missing woman's sandal leads police to search flooded area

GRIFFITH — A missing woman with mental disabilities was last seen on surveillance Saturday walking into a lowland, wooded area and recent flooding of the area has complicated recent search efforts, Griffith police said Tuesday.
The 48-year-old woman, named Dushawna, was last seen just before 6 a.m. Saturday walking way from her group home at 35th and Cline Avenue, according to police. Officers initially checked the area on foot, with a K-9 police dog and the Lake County Sheriff's helicopter, police said.
Dushawna has been described by caretakers as having the mental capacity of a young child.
A Silver Alert, social media posts and news releases to area media outlets were issued Saturday.
Two employees in the area reported to police over the weekend having seen Dushawna in the area Saturday morning.
Video obtained by one of the employee’s nearby business shows the woman walking northbound from the area of River Road and Indiana Avenue and into the wooded lowland area before going out of view of the camera, police said.
A Griffith officer used an ATV to scour the lowland area, finding a white flip-flop sandal a few hundred feet from where Dushawna was last seen. The sandal matched that of the shoes she was believed to be wearing.
Due to inclement weather, helicopter units were unavailable to search the area after that finding, so Griffith K-9s were dispatched to the area.
Weather conditions forced the search to be suspended that night due to the area being un-navigable, police said.
On Monday, the area was searched again with use of the county sheriff's helicopter, the Hammond Police Department's drone unit, and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources' boat and ATV.
Griffith officers and Canadian National Railroad officers also searched the area.
"The flooded area of the private property hampered search efforts and again had to be discontinued after several hours," police said.
Authorities say they will continue to monitor weather conditions and water levels of the area and will resume a check of the area again as soon as conditions allow.
"The area is still considered to be dangerous and citizens are prohibited from entering the property," police said.
Although much effort has been put into checking the areas she was last seen, police are still looking into the possibility that Dushawna is not in that area. Detectives will continue to follow up on any leads developed or provided.
Dushawna is described as an African American woman, about 5 feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds. She was is believed to be wearing blue jeans and a light-colored top, denim shirt or jacket.
Those who may have seen Dushawna or may know where she is at are urged to call 911 immediately. Griffith Detective Al Tharp can also be reached at 219-924-7503, extension 252.
Benjamin M. Agosto
Danielle Janee Thomas
Deante Antonio Hunter
Derry V. Robinson Jr.
Eric Nolan Duncan Jr.
Eric Ray Hunter.jpg
Evangelina Estrada
James Michael Hobbs Jr.
John Christopher Wielogourski
Keshaun Deandre Love Brownlee
Ramon Perez
Sheronda Patrice Bray
Christopher Thomas Fuller
Christopher Allen Warrens
Cory Scott Wielgos
Doaa Talep Mukho
Karl Earl Frazier
Adam Jerry King
Laketa Marie Fentress
Matthew Thomas Creekbaum
Nancy Ellen Deltoro
Steven Augusta Green
Theotis Ramon Rogers
Venus Marie Chapo
Andre Maleke Jordan
Brian David Carney
Christine Ann Bruun
Dakeem Coffee
Gregory Scott Behrndt
Johnathan Anthony Castel
Kylnita Redmond
Nicholas Theodore Jankowski
Richard John Reed
Robert John Schueren
Stedmann Lewis Carter
Timothy John Stegler
Azim Malik El
Benjamin M. Agosto
Danielle Janee Thomas
Deante Hunter
Derry V. Robinson Jr.
Eric Nolan Duncan Jr.
Eric Ray Hunter
Evangelina A. Estrada
Ramon Perez
Sheronda Patrice Bray
Antione Emile King
Christopher Ryan Dawson
Danielle Thomas
Everardo Rosales-Urcino
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.