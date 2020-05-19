Missing woman's sandal leads police to search flooded area

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GRIFFITH — A missing woman with mental disabilities was last seen on surveillance Saturday walking into a lowland, wooded area and recent flooding of the area has complicated recent search efforts, Griffith police said Tuesday.

The 48-year-old woman, named Dushawna, was last seen just before 6 a.m. Saturday walking way from her group home at 35th and Cline Avenue, according to police. Officers initially checked the area on foot, with a K-9 police dog and the Lake County Sheriff's helicopter, police said.

Dushawna has been described by caretakers as having the mental capacity of a young child.

A Silver Alert, social media posts and news releases to area media outlets were issued Saturday.

Two employees in the area reported to police over the weekend having seen Dushawna in the area Saturday morning.

Video obtained by one of the employee’s nearby business shows the woman walking northbound from the area of River Road and Indiana Avenue and into the wooded lowland area before going out of view of the camera, police said.