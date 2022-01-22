 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mitsubishi Outlanders, hybrids targeted in recent catalytic converter thefts, Portage police say
0 Comments
alert urgent

Mitsubishi Outlanders, hybrids targeted in recent catalytic converter thefts, Portage police say

  • 0

PORTAGE — Portage police said in the past nine days, there have been three reports for catalytic converter thefts in their community.

In each case, the equipment was stolen from a late model Mitsubishi Outlander. Criminals tend to fixate on hybrid vehicles because the catalytic converter is made of more previous metals such as platinum, rhodium, and palladium. Authorities suspect that Mitsubishi Outlanders have been selected by thieves because it has higher ground clearance, which allows easy access to the catalytic converter.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.

Portage police advised residents who own this model to park the vehicle in their garage, install motion sensor lights in their parking area or have their vehicle in a well-lit public place. In addition, there are anti-theft devices that protect catalytic converters from theft.

The rise in cases reflects a national trend of more criminals targeting catalytic converters for theft, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. According to the bureau, in 2020 an average of 2,347 catalytic converters were stolen each month, compared to 578 monthly recorded in 2019.

"While we believe the suspects involved in the thefts from our community are currently in custody in another jurisdiction we felt this information should still be shared with our residents," police said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What will it take to keep schools open?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts