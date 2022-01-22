Mitsubishi Outlanders, hybrids targeted in recent catalytic converter thefts, Portage police say

PORTAGE — Portage police said in the past nine days, there have been three reports for catalytic converter thefts in their community.

In each case, the equipment was stolen from a late model Mitsubishi Outlander. Criminals tend to fixate on hybrid vehicles because the catalytic converter is made of more previous metals such as platinum, rhodium, and palladium. Authorities suspect that Mitsubishi Outlanders have been selected by thieves because it has higher ground clearance, which allows easy access to the catalytic converter.

Portage police advised residents who own this model to park the vehicle in their garage, install motion sensor lights in their parking area or have their vehicle in a well-lit public place. In addition, there are anti-theft devices that protect catalytic converters from theft.

The rise in cases reflects a national trend of more criminals targeting catalytic converters for theft, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. According to the bureau, in 2020 an average of 2,347 catalytic converters were stolen each month, compared to 578 monthly recorded in 2019.