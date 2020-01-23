You are the owner of this article.
Mix of rain, wet snow could make for slick morning commute
Mix of rain, wet snow could make for slick morning commute

A snowplow is shown in the 2016 file photo.

Wet snow mixed with rainfall could make for a slick commute this morning in some areas of the Region.

Expressways appear clear of any significant snow accumulation. However, drivers should be cautious while commuting on less-traveled, residential streets, which may be left untreated since the Region's last blast of wintry weather. 

A slow-moving storm system is expected to bring a long duration of light to occasionally moderate precipitation Thursday through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

"Most of the precipitation will be in the form of wet snow, but rain will be possible at times, especially east of Interstate 57 where warmer temperatures will be possible," the NWS said. 

Patchy fog is possible this afternoon and tonight, especially across northern Illinois.

A hazardous weather outlook remains in effect for Lake and Porter counties. LaPorte County had no current NWS alerts as of 7 a.m. 

