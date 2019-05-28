The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a portion of a 2016 Indiana abortion law mandating the burial or cremation of aborted fetuses by abortion providers is legally permissible.
At the same time, the nation's high court declined to address a separate provision of the statute, enacted by now-Vice President Mike Pence, prohibiting sex- and race-selective abortions and requiring a pregnant woman who learns her child will be born with Down syndrome, another genetic disease or physical deformities that aren't immediately lethal, to carry the pregnancy to term and give birth.
In an unsigned opinion, the justices concluded the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago got it wrong last April when it ruled there was no rational basis for Indiana's requirement that aborted fetuses be disposed of by abortion providers in the same manner as human remains, in part because Indiana law also permits a woman to dispose of fetal remains however she wishes.
The Supreme Court said it has long acknowledged that states have a "legitimate interest in proper disposal of fetal remains," and Indiana's law is rationally, if imperfectly, tailored to that end.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg dissented from the court's per curiam decision concerning the disposition of fetal remains because she said it improperly implicates "the right of [a] woman to choose to have an abortion before viability and to obtain it without undue interference from the state."
In addition, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said she would have denied the state's petition for high court review in its entirety, allowing the Seventh Circuit decision striking down the law to stand.
Meanwhile, the court said the question of whether Indiana may prohibit the knowing provision of sex-, race-, and disability-selective abortions is not yet ripe for a decision, since no other circuit courts have yet to consider the constitutionality of such restrictions.
"Only the Seventh Circuit has thus far addressed this kind of law. We follow our ordinary practice of denying petitions insofar as they raise legal issues that have not been considered by additional courts of appeals," the Supreme Court said.
Justice Clarence Thomas, in a lengthy concurring opinion, said he agreed with the court's decision not to address the issue at this time.
But Thomas said he expects the Supreme Court soon will need to address the constitutionality of laws similar to Indiana's.
"This law and other laws like it promote a state's compelling interest in preventing abortion from becoming a tool of modern-day eugenics," Thomas said.
