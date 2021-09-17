Mixed verdict for Porter woman accused of cheating friend on deathbed

VALPARAISO — A jury found a Porter woman not guilty on one count and then got hung up on the second in a criminal case accusing her of attempting to cheat an elderly friend on her deathbed.

Cheryl Pratt, 62, was cleared on the felony count of home improvement fraud, but the jury wound up hung on a second felony count of exploitation of an endangered adult, according to the staff of Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.

The trial went on for five days, and a status hearing on the pending count is set for Oct. 29.

The allegations involve a lakefront house on Florentine Street in Porter that was valued in April 2017 at $575,000, charging documents state.

Pratt's friend had lived at the house for several decades until her death on April 20, 2017, Porter police said.

The homeowner created a trust in March 1997, and Pratt was not mentioned, according to charges. An amendment was added in August 2012 spelling out that two appraisals were to be done before the home was sold, and again, Pratt was not mentioned.