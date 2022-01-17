MLK's legacy remains relevant in wake of civil unrest, public trials, local leaders say

From civil unrest over police violence to nationally televised trials of vigilantes and police officers, recent events have shown racial equality and unity — principles central to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s teachings — are more relevant than ever, local leaders said.

The killing of George Floyd in May 2020 by a Minneapolis police officer has caused police departments across the country to take a hard look at their policies and procedures to ensure they're following best practices, several Region law enforcement leaders said.

At the end of the day, police officers are human beings who make mistakes, St. John Police Chief Steve Flores said.

In some cases, those mistakes can be fatal, because officers often have only a split second to make decisions in extremely stressful situations, he said.

Lake County is a diverse community, and most officers do "a tremendous job" of interacting with residents from all walks of life on a daily basis, he said.

But there has been a shift in Americans' views of policing, and law enforcement professionals must learn from it and do their best to improve, Flores said.