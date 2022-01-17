MLK's legacy remains relevant in wake of civil unrest, public trials, local leaders say

From civil unrest over police violence to nationally televised trials of vigilantes and police officers, recent events have shown racial equality and unity — principles central to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s teachings — are more relevant than ever, local leaders said.
The killing of George Floyd in May 2020 by a Minneapolis police officer has caused police departments across the country to take a hard look at their policies and procedures to ensure they're following best practices, several Region law enforcement leaders said.
At the end of the day, police officers are human beings who make mistakes, St. John Police Chief Steve Flores said.
In some cases, those mistakes can be fatal, because officers often have only a split second to make decisions in extremely stressful situations, he said.
Lake County is a diverse community, and most officers do "a tremendous job" of interacting with residents from all walks of life on a daily basis, he said.
But there has been a shift in Americans' views of policing, and law enforcement professionals must learn from it and do their best to improve, Flores said.
"Ultimately, to improve and make things better, we cannot do it alone," Flores said. "Police need help and support from their communities as we all do our part to improve the lives of every citizen of our country together. I'm sure Martin Luther King would agree, and that's what he would want: unity."
'We are evolving'
Griffith Police Chief Greg Mance said, "Reflection and admiration of Martin Luther King Jr.'s pursuit of racial equality through nonviolent protests and interracial unity is especially relevant today."
"Police leaders throughout the nation have been challenged directly and indirectly by the public for the past and current injustices of the criminal justice system, and, as a profession, we are evolving," he said.
Sgt. Rob Maynard, a spokesman for Portage police, said Indiana enacted a justice reform bill in 2020, which made it easier to decertify a police officer for misconduct, banned the use of chokeholds, required all officers to receive annual training in deescalation techniques and removed liability for sharing employment records between police agencies.
The Portage Police Department supported all of the changes, he said.
Maynard and other police leaders said their agencies had recommitted — even before the civil unrest of 2020 — to improve community engagement, increasing transparency, modernizing policies and practices, and expanding recruitment efforts to create a more diverse and inclusive police force.
"When the protests began shortly after the death of George Floyd, I think we all realized we were watching history in the making," Maynard said. "Although we felt like we had a good relationship with our community, the amount of violence being witnessed nationally, and to a smaller degree even here regionally, did cause concern, but we also saw hope that these protests would result in changes that some communities needed."
Wesley Scully, president of the NAACP LaPorte County Branch 3061, said he believes the high-profile cases around the country involving race and policing have made a difference, but it's bittersweet.
"(We) shouldn't have to celebrate justice," he said, referring to cases such as the conviction of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd.
"It was justice served," Scully said. "It should be like that all the way across the board."
Scully said his hometown of Michigan City is doing well with diversity in terms of public representation.
Three-quarters of City Council members are African American.
"I see it as a reflection of the community," he said.
Police: Reforms under way
Gary Police Chief Brian Evans said his department has been at the forefront of diversity and reform efforts for years.
The Police Department, in partnership with the Gary for Life initiative, began offering judicial prejudice training to officers four years ago.
During three eight-hour sessions, officers learn about the community's perception of them and how they might make residents feel, how to deescalate situations, and how to create a sense of inclusion by listening to the community, Evans said.
"Our officers teach that class at the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy for every officer," he said.
The Gary Police Department is among the most diverse in Northwest Indiana, counting multiple female officers and police from various minority and different ethnic backgrounds among its ranks.
"Additionally, the department is very committed to equality," Evans said. "We want to make sure that we treat our employees and our citizens fairly, no matter who they are, no matter their sexual orientation, no matter their gender identification, no matter their religious orientation, no matter what they look like."
Mayor Jerome Price created the Gary Police Reform Commission in 2020, which recently released its recommendations.
"The reforms that came out of the police reform committee were nothing new," Evans said. "We're getting body cameras. That's one of the things we're in the process of doing right now."
The commission also recommended Tasers as a less lethal option for officers. What commission members didn't know was that the department already was in the process of updating its Tasers, he said.
Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said his city made inclusion and diversity priorities well before the social unrest of 2020.
"In fact, our own Valparaiso Police Chief Jeff Balon was recognized in 2019 by the Northwest Indiana African American Alliance for his efforts toward diversity and inclusion in the community," he said.
Balon has worked with the organization to foster conversations and encourage positive interactions between police and community members, such as the Unity in the Park program, he said.
The organization also cosponsored the Valparaiso Fraternal Order of Police 76 back-to-school shopping event, which is a mentoring program that brings police and children of color together, Murphy said.
Balon also has made diversity in recruitment a priority for the Police Department.
"Under his leadership, the VPD has added more officers of color as well as women and continues to market job opportunities to diverse audiences," the mayor said.
Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell said the relationship between the community and police is complex, and reactions locally can be triggered by events elsewhere in the country.
"The unrest over the past few years has caused everyone to take a deep look at themselves and assess the effectiveness of modern-day policing," he said. "I think the public found it refreshing when multiple police departments nationwide openly denounced the incident involving George Floyd. It sent a strong message that wrong actions would not be tolerated amongst the ranks of police."
However, the swing toward a more negative public opinion of police has affected the "psyche" of officers, Campbell said.
"We have seen a dramatic increase in experienced officers leaving the law enforcement profession for other fields," he said. "Less people are applying and looking to start a career in law enforcement, and departments around the area are all competing for the same recruits."
Michigan City police have lost 22 officers since the start of 2020 to the private sector or other higher-paying agencies.
"Our department has always fully embraced community policing as seen in our award-winning Youth Leadership Academy, Citizens Academy and multiple outreach programs," Campbell said. "Our challenge is to develop and require a community-oriented police culture that has sight of the future of policing. This means building more in-depth relationships, seeking more public input and being more transparent."
Will the movement continue?
Porter County-based attorney Ivan Bodensteiner, who has a long history in civil rights work, said he believes there is now a greater awareness around the issue of race and policing.
However, he remains uncertain whether it will manifest in change or simply die out, he said.
The awareness is that law enforcement has a lot of power and that police are often in contact with people when they are at their worst.
"Law enforcement is tough work, I don't question that," he said. "I think we can do better."
A starting point is taking a look at equality and the benefit of police departments diversifying to better represent the makeup of the communities they serve.
"I think it makes a difference," he said.
It's not that all white police officers are racist, but a more diverse department gives a better impression and more credibility, which lead to success.
"It's not a quick fix," Bodensteiner said.
Thaddeus Jones is living proof of the advances in racial equality championed by King.
Last year, Jones was sworn in as the first black mayor in the 129-year history of Calumet City — a municipality that was 74.4% African American according to 2020 census data.
"We are going through our modern-day civil rights movement," said Jones, who also is a state representative.
Jones was heartened to see a new generation of activists rise up in the wake of the slayings of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery and the trials that led to the convictions of their killers.
"Right now, young people are fighting to attain the same things as Dr. King," Jones said. "I'm proud of the young people that got involved with the movement, Black Lives Matter."
But Jones also was disappointed that some of the momentum seemed to be lost after the trials of Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for Floyd's killing and the three Georgia men involved in Arbery's slaying.
"After all that was over, it all went away," Jones said.
One young activist who isn't going away is Cameron Sanchez.
The 2021 Thornton Fractional South graduate founded the We Are Lansing nonprofit and helped to organize a Black Lives Matter event in Lansing soon after Floyd's death.
Sanchez believes his energy is better spent on trying to help his fellow Lansing residents through food and clothing drives, among other activities, than in trying to change closed minds.
"The way America is set up, there's going to be those racial injustices and racial indifference," he said. "There's nothing new under the sun. … Stop looking for approval from someone who doesn't want to give approval."
Better to focus on economic empowerment — another of King's points of emphasis — Sanchez believes.
"I would like to go to (Chicago neighborhoods) Lincoln Park and Roseland and not see a big difference," he said.
Improving police practices
While the protest organized by Sanchez was peaceful, there was looting elsewhere in Lansing and further north in Calumet City along the Torrence Avenue commercial corridor in 2020.
Jones and Lansing police Chief Al Phillips said policing has evolved and will continue to do so in light of the events of the past two years.
Making the Calumet City Police Department more diverse is a goal for Jones, who noted the recent hiring of two Hispanic officers and two female officers. Mental health and community policing certifications for officers also has been emphasized.
Phillips took over as Lansing's police chief in June, more than two decades after joining the department.
He said he's building on the legacy of the department's previous leaders, including former Chief Dennis Murrin Jr., who retired in January 2021.
At the same time, the events of 2020 led to some changes.
"With the civil unrest, it's caused us to be a lot more prepared," Phillips said. "We put some different procedures into play. We haven't had to do riot training in years. We've got a few more tools we've purchased to help us out."
Lansing is one of the south suburbs' more integrated municipalities, with a population that is 43.3% black, 37.2% white and 16.7% Hispanic, according to 2020 census data.
"We're a diverse community, we're trying to diversify our police department," Phillips said.
One path to that goal is the Lansing Police Department diversity scholarship program Phillips is launching.
The goal is to encourage more students at TF South, the town's public high school, to pursue a career in law enforcement.
"I love our community," Phillips said. "I'm following through what previous chiefs have done."
Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds said King made the ultimate sacrifice for equality in the U.S.
"We understand there is still ground to be made and will continue to strive to serve our citizens equally without discrimination," he said.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said people have been justifiably horrified by some of the violent images of law enforcement using excessive force.
"These incidents have caused all of us, including police officers, to reflect on how we can create an environment where everyone feels safe, including those in police custody," he said.
Before the civil unrest of 2020, Martinez implemented training for sheriff's officers to teach deescalation procedures, mental health sensitivity, and alternatives to some of the techniques used to subdue people that have caused unnecessary death elsewhere, he said.
Martinez also started the Police Assisted Recovery Initiative, or P.A.R.I.+, which includes a team of professional mental health counselors who can help individuals and families in crisis before situations escalate to the need for an arrest.
"Our officers can contact this team to help with situations involving mental health, addiction and a host of other social service needs," the sheriff said. "We want to go beyond simply placing handcuffs on people and help them along their path to becoming healthier, more productive members of our community."
WATCH NOW: Gary police to be issued body cameras, Tasers as result of police reform commission efforts
Use of body cameras grows
Lake County sheriff's police, along with a growing number of other agencies through the Region, now use body cameras.
The cameras improve police accountability and transparency, but they also can protect officers from false accusations, Martinez said.
Lansing has had police body cameras for some time, and Phillips is glad of it.
"We love them," he said. "I think we're a top-notch police department anyhow. Our officers have been doing the right thing for years. The body cameras support us."
St. John police recently received a grant to equip its officers with body cameras, Flores said.
"It's a great took, but even those don't always capture the true picture of what the officer is seeing," he said. "So, we have to be careful not to judge what happened solely on what is visible to the camera."
While many in the local law enforcement community have embraced body cameras, but the use of such technology comes at a great expense, Mance said.
Some police departments — including Griffith and Hobart — have tried another approach and hired social workers in an effort to enhance public safety.
"Through this incorporation of the disciplines of law enforcement and social work, law enforcement agencies are breaking down silos to better identify and more effectively address social issues, especially those issues found within our marginalized populations," Mance said. "By addressing these issues proactively through social services, we are reducing crime and preventing people from entering the criminal justice system."
It's no secret that policing is one of the most dangerous professions in the world, Flores said.
A recent shooting in Bradley, Illinois, that left one police officer dead and another wounded is an example, he said.
"That call for service started as a simple barking dog call," Flores said. "We respond to hundreds of those a year. Never would anyone expect that call to end the way it did."
Flores said he hopes and prays his department never has to deal with such a situation, but it's an example of why agencies "must do everything we can to give our officers the tools, training and sufficient manpower they need to help prevent tragic events like this."