Moderna, Johnson & Johnson booster shots now available for eligible Hoosiers

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots are now available for those eligible in Indiana, health officials said.
On Friday the Indiana Department of Health announced the news, stating that booster shots are available starting the day of.
The booster doses were approved Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control in a measure to counter waning immunity among the already-vaccinated.
The Pfizer booster shot has been available since late September.
Booster doses are available to residents 65 years or older and anyone 18 or older who lives in a longterm care facility, has underling medical conditions or is frequently in a high-risk setting at home or work.
In addition, the booster doses are recommended for those 18 years or older who was given a single Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot more than two months ago.
CDC recommendations now allow for people to receive a different brand of booster shot than the one they were initially vaccinated with. Individuals can choose which booster dose they receive.
“The approval of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters will help provide additional protection to many Hoosiers, especially our most vulnerable residents in long-term care facilities and others who are most at risk,” State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., said. “The COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide strong protection against severe illness and death. Whether Hoosiers are getting their first dose or a booster shot, they will find vaccines widely available across the state.”
To learn more or schedule a booster dose, individuals can visit www.ourshot.in.gov or call "211" for assistance. When people arrive at the location for their shot, they will be asked to confirm that they meet eligibility requirements.