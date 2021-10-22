Moderna, Johnson & Johnson booster shots now available for eligible Hoosiers

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots are now available for those eligible in Indiana, health officials said.

On Friday the Indiana Department of Health announced the news, stating that booster shots are available starting the day of.

The booster doses were approved Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control in a measure to counter waning immunity among the already-vaccinated.

The Pfizer booster shot has been available since late September.

Booster doses are available to residents 65 years or older and anyone 18 or older who lives in a longterm care facility, has underling medical conditions or is frequently in a high-risk setting at home or work.

In addition, the booster doses are recommended for those 18 years or older who was given a single Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot more than two months ago.

CDC recommendations now allow for people to receive a different brand of booster shot than the one they were initially vaccinated with. Individuals can choose which booster dose they receive.