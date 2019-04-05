{{featured_button_text}}
Terry Lang

 Photo provided by the Porter County Sheriff's Department

VALPARAISO — A nearly four-year-old criminal case originally filed as class A felony child molesting was resolved Friday with the accused pleading guilty to a D felony count of battery.

Terry Lang, 59, of Florida, was originally accused of molesting a deaf girl with cerebral palsy, but wound up pleading guilty to an "unwelcome" touch that caused pain or injury.

Lang, who was represented by attorney Douglas Shaw, was sentenced to three years behind bars, with all but time served suspended and to be served on probation. He served 105 days behind bars.

The charge was dramatically reduced because after meeting again with the victim in the case, it was determined the facts do not support the original A felony, Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Buitendorp said.

A new county prosecutor took over in January and charges in some cases have been modified or dropped all together after review. A murder charge was dropped in January against Ogden Dunes resident Frederick Fegely, who was accused of starting a home fire that resulted in the death of his elderly mother.

The charge against Lang was reduced to a C felony and then negotiated down to a D felony, which keeps the victim from having to go through a trial, according to Porter Superior Court Judge Jeff Clymer.

While the girl's mother testified Friday that she thought it "stinks" Lang was getting away with a D felony, she supported the resolution.

"She has fought and struggled her entire life," the mother said of her disabled daughter.

The trauma of this incident has left her to waking up screaming at night, suffering from seizures and low self esteem, and even led to a suicide attempt, she said.

But the mother described the girl as her sunshine and said she is graduating from high school and is hopefully college bound.

The girl, who communicates with help of an interpreter, had told police Lang began by tickling her and then proceeded to sexually assault her in 2010 in Valparaiso.

She also accused him of punching and/or hitting her on a couple of other occasions.

The girl said she did not immediately come forward because Lang threatened to kill her mother if she told anyone, police said.

The memories came back to her in February 2015 when she attended a church retreat, during which time a speaker shared his experience of being molested and blaming himself, police said.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.