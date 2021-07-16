Molestation defendant tries to get guns back, put on house arrest for violating no-contact order

In June, a civil protective order was in place prohibiting Barclay from having any contact with the girl, attorneys said.

In October, a no-contact order was in place for the girl and her family in Barclay's criminal case. Barclay signed the no-contact order without objection, attorneys said.

In the letters, Barclay wrote he wanted property returned to him, including firearms, attorneys said.

Defense attorney Timothy Bianco asked the man if he didn't want Barclay to have his guns.

The man said he didn't because he was concerned for his family's safety.

Bianco said Barclay wanted the guns so he could attempt to sell them at an auction.

Bianco said he picked up other property for Barclay, but he didn't want to "go down that path" with the guns.

"He didn't understand the strategic value of letting things go," Bianco said. "I think he understands that now."

Villarreal said Barclay can't possess guns under the no-contact order.

"He's contacted this family over and over, to the point of going to their home," Villarreal said. "At one point is it going to stop?"