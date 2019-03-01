VALPARAISO — A mother and daughter face criminal charges after police said they found numerous hypodermic needles, crack pipes and pills in their vehicle during a traffic stop this week.
After stopping the vehicle in the 200 block of Center Street at 2:17 p.m. Wednesday, police said they spoke with Dana Jones, 44, and Kayla Jones, 26, of Valparaiso, and then returned to the vehicle a short time later to discover a syringe on the ground that had not been there during the first visit.
A search of the vehicle revealed five additional syringes, two glass smoking pipes and two narcotic pills, according to court records.
Police said the pair initially identified Kayla as Summer Zitt, of Michigan City.
Dana claimed her daughter was her cousin and that she was dropping her off at a friend's house, police said.
But after a check under that name revealed conflicting details, Kayla reportedly admitted she lied about her name because she has a warrant out for her arrest.
Kayla appeared in court Friday morning on felony counts of identity deception and possession of a hypodermic needle and a misdemeanor count of possessing paraphernalia.
She was also informed of two pending felony counts of dealing in a controlled substance.
Kayla was ordered held without bond and the case was transferred to Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper with a hearing March 12.
Dana, who bonded out of jail, faces a felony count of possessing a hypodermic needle and misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance, false informing and possession of paraphernalia.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
