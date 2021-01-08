Mom back in same courtroom one month after son given 179 years in Porter County double slaying

VALPARAISO — Exactly one month to the day after her son was sentenced to 179 years behind bars for the murder of two Lake County teens, Roxann Kerner appeared in the same courtroom for an initial hearing on charges alleging she attempted to help cover up the role of her son, Connor Kerner, in the crime.

Roxann Kerner, 47, of Chesterton, appeared before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish, who entered pleas of not guilty on her behalf, according to the court.

A status hearing was scheduled for April 9 and a pre-trial conference on May 7.

Roxann Kerner, who is represented by defense attorney Russell Brown Jr., is charged with felony counts of obstruction of justice and perjury, and misdemeanor false informing, according to court documents.

She is accused of sending police what she intended to be an anonymous email tip on May 2, 2019, pointing the finger at another man for the Feb. 25, 2019, shooting deaths of 18-year-old Thomas Grill, of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John, in the attached garage at her parents' Hebron-area home, according to court documents.

The tips says that Grill owed the man thousands of dollars. During a confrontation in the garage, Grill shot Lanham and the other man grabbed a second gun and shot Grill, the tip says.