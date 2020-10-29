Mom facing charges after nabbing sons, leading police on chase, authorities say

"The older child received a call on his cell and went into the program area where his younger sibling was located," she said. "He took his brother with him and ran outside. A staff member followed the children. This staff member reacted quickly and instructed another staff to call the police immediately when he realized they were running toward a waiting vehicle.

"We are appreciative of the Chesterton Police Department and their quick response to ensure these children are in safe custody," Martin said.

Martin added that the club's doors are locked at all times and visitors are only allowed entry by a staff member.

Police said they located the white van, but the driver was unwilling to stop. The chase led to westbound U.S. 20, where the van drove recklessly to avoid police, including driving into the oncoming lanes, authorities said.

During the pursuit, a juvenile opened the rear doors of the vehicle and waved to police for help, according to the department. The van stopped at Ind. 149, and the adult female driver and male passenger were questioned.

The boys' mother was found to be driving the van, police said. The two children recently were removed from her care and placed in a foster home for prior unrelated incidents.