Mom facing charges after nabbing sons, leading police on chase, authorities say

CHESTERTON — An out-of-state mother accused of nabbing her two sons from foster care Wednesday and leading police on a chase faces multiple criminal charges, Chesterton Police Chief David Cincoski said.
The woman was identified Thursday morning as Shaquawanda McCoy, 29, of New Hampshire.
She is in custody at the Porter County Jail, and Cincoski said he pursuing felony counts of resisting law enforcement and neglect of a dependent and misdemeanor invasion of privacy and reckless driving.
Those charges did not appear to have been filed as of early Thursday morning, according to court files.
The incident in question began about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday when police received a call about a kidnapping of a 7-year-old boy from the Chesterton Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana at 521 W. County Road 1100 North.
The boy and his older brother were inside the club, Cincoski said. One of the boys was in contact with their mother — McCoy — who provided him with information as to where and when she would pick them up. She also checked to make sure the boys would be able to leave the building.
Staff at the location had all safety measures in place, and employees were present with the children at the time of the incident, said Alison Martin, vice president of philanthropy for the Chesterton Boys & Girls Club.
"The older child received a call on his cell and went into the program area where his younger sibling was located," she said. "He took his brother with him and ran outside. A staff member followed the children. This staff member reacted quickly and instructed another staff to call the police immediately when he realized they were running toward a waiting vehicle.
"We are appreciative of the Chesterton Police Department and their quick response to ensure these children are in safe custody," Martin said.
Martin added that the club's doors are locked at all times and visitors are only allowed entry by a staff member.
Police said they located the white van, but the driver was unwilling to stop. The chase led to westbound U.S. 20, where the van drove recklessly to avoid police, including driving into the oncoming lanes, authorities said.
During the pursuit, a juvenile opened the rear doors of the vehicle and waved to police for help, according to the department. The van stopped at Ind. 149, and the adult female driver and male passenger were questioned.
The boys' mother was found to be driving the van, police said. The two children recently were removed from her care and placed in a foster home for prior unrelated incidents.
The investigation is ongoing, and the children were returned safely to the care of the Indiana Department of Child Services, police said.
Martin said police were contacted right away.
"Our staff was very attuned to what happened," Martin said. "Kid safety is a priority, and I am glad our staff acted quickly and that all of the kids are safe."
