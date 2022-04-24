Mom fights to save lives after losing daughter to fentanyl

Rachel Carlisle poses by a "Fentanyl kills" billboard for her daughter Mariah Rachel Earp, who died at age 27 in May 2020 after taking a pill she thought was Xanax. The pill actually contained a fatal dose of fentanyl.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Rachel Carlisle poses by a "Fentanyl kills" billboard for her daughter Mariah Rachel Earp, who died at age 27 in May 2020 after taking a pill she thought was Xanax. The pill actually contained a fatal dose of fentanyl.
The result is a rising number of overdose deaths across Northwest Indiana.
The Lake County coroner's office recorded a 35% increase in fatal overdoses from 2019 to 2021, rising from 191 to 258. Increasingly, overdose deaths are linked to fentanyl or a combination of fentanyl and other drugs, data showed.
Earp was "a daughter, a sister, a granddaughter, a niece, an aunt and most importantly a mother," Carlisle said.
After Earp's death, Carlisle became involved with the nonprofit Drug Induced Homicide, which advocates for law enforcement to investigate every suspected overdose death as a homicide.
Carlisle said the group's founder helped her realize she wasn't alone.
"My daughter's life mattered and will always matter, and I'm her voice now," she said.
After much consideration, Carlisle decided to share her story publicly and put her daughter's face on a billboard to draw attention to the threat fentanyl poses.
Her first billboard went up Monday at 165th Street and Columbia Avenue in Hammond and will remain there through May 15.
A second billboard will go up from June 20 to July 17 on eastbound Interstate 94 in Portage.
A third billboard will be posted from July 25 to Aug. 21 on Mississippi Street, near the entrance to Southlake Mall in Hobart. That billboard also will carry the message: "You don't have to be addicted to die."
Rally planned May 1
People sometimes say experimenting with drugs is part of growing up, but times have changed, Carlisle said.
During talks with other mothers, she heard about a case where two girls at a sleepover split a counterfeit Percoset pill.
"One girl woke up, and the other never did," she said. "That's so sad."
Carlisle said her daughter should have had an opportunity to get help, she said.
She will be participating in a rally May 1 for International Bereaved Mother's Day at the Highway of Flags Veterans Memorial, which is at Ridge Road and Indianapolis Boulevard in Highland.
All are welcome to attend, and mothers from around the state will travel to Highland to share their stories.
Participants also will pass out educational flies and awareness bracelets; distribute naloxone, a medication used to rapidly reverse opioid overdose; and advocate for law enforcement to investigate every suspected drug overdose death as a crime.
Carlisle said she believes people who sell drugs should be held accountable. For those selling to support their own addiction, prosecution could be the change that saves their life and sets them on a path to recovery, she said.
A law adopted in 2018 in Indiana allows county prosecutors to file a charge of dealing in a controlled substance causing death, a level 1 felony. Those convicted of the crime face a sentence of 20 to 40 years in prison.
In the past, prosecutors filed a reckless homicide charge in drug overdose deaths. Reckless homicide is a level 5 felony, punishable by one to six years in prison.
After the law was enacted in 2018, the Indiana Public Defender Council said the increased penalties went too far and were inconsistent with a recent revamping of state criminal code.
* Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify how Earp obtained the pill she took before her death.
1 of 25
Rev. Jeff Burton blesses Easter baskets at St. John Bosco Church
Rev. Jeff Burton prays for the Easter baskets Saturday before blessing them at St. John Bosco Church in Hammond.
Bowman grad and Canadian Football League quarterback Antonio Pipkin, center, watches as students run drills during a PUSH football camp Sunday at Morton High School. Also among the instructors was West Side grad and NFL player Lonnie Johnson Jr.
Check out the Times' picks for the best images from the past week.
1 of 25
Rev. Jeff Burton blesses Easter baskets at St. John Bosco Church
Rev. Jeff Burton prays for the Easter baskets Saturday before blessing them at St. John Bosco Church in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Rev. Jeff Burton blesses Easter baskets at St. John Bosco Church
Rev. Jeff Burton prays for the Easter baskets Saturday before blessing them at St. John Bosco Church in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Winfield Easter egg hunt
Four-year-old Jaydin Gernenz sorts through his Easter egg stash Saturday at Randolph Street Park in Winfield.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Winfield Easter egg hunt
Children wait for the start of the Winfield Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday at Randolph Street Park in Winfield.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Winfield Easter egg hunt
Children take off to grab Easter eggs Saturday at Randolph Street Park in Winfield.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Via Crucis
Claudia Rodriguez takes a turn carrying the cross at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Via Crucis event Friday in East Chicago.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Via Crucis
Diego Padilla takes a turn carrying the cross at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Via Crucis event Friday in East Chicago.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Via Crucis
Father Diego Florez from Our Lady of Guadalupe Church reads a passage during Friday's Via Crucis event.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Shrine of Christ's Passion's Stations of the Cross
Bishop Robert J. McClory is surrounded by worshipers on Friday at the Shrine of Christ's Passion's Stations of the Cross program.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Shrine of Christ's Passion's Stations of the Cross
Bishop Robert J. McClory reads a passage at the site of the crucifixion at Friday's Shrine of Christ's Passion's Stations of the Cross program.
John J. Watkins, The Times
041522-spt-bbc-ssc_11
South Suburban’s Dalton Alford throw to first base to complete a double play as Morton’s Luke Ulbert is out at second on Thursday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
041522-spt-bbc-ssc_19
South Suburban’s Dawson Tanner, left, and Nicholas Johnstone high-five after scoring against Morton on Thursday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
041522-spt-bbc-ssc_12
South Suburban’s Nicholas Johnstone is congratulated by teammates after his home run against Morton on Thursday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
041522-spt-bbc-ssc_2
South Suburban’s Scott Hansen make the throw to first against Morton on Thursday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
041422-nws-hocng_1.jpeg
One of Hobart’s new compressed natural gas refuse trucks is unveiled Tuesday during a ceremony at the city’s Public Works Department.
Chas Reilly, The Times
041422-spt-sbh-cp-lc_2
Lake Central’s Izzy Calinski comes home on a passed ball to tie the game at 7 in the fifth inning on Friday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
041422-spt-sbh-cp-lc_9
Crown Point’s Emily Phillips comes home on her solo home run against Lake Central on Friday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Body Found
Police officers block the entrance to Bellaboo's Play and Discovery Center after the remains of 23-year-old Ariana Taylor were found.
John J. Watkins The Times
Enchanted Backpack donates nearly $50,000 in supplies to Edgewood Elementary
Students welcomed in the Enchanted Backpack delivery van Tuesday at Edgewood Elementary.
Annie Mattea, The Times
Enchanted Backpack donates nearly $50,000 in supplies to Edgewood Elementary
Elin Kenney, a third-grade student, speaks in front of a crowd about the donation from Enchanted Backpack to Edgewood Elementary.
Annie Mattea, The Times
041322-spt-bbh-and-mun_15
Andrean’s Jack Vogt comes around on a pitch in the second inning against Munster, Tuesday at Munster.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
041322-spt-bbh-and-mun_2
Andrean’s Jack Vogt take throw at first from pitcher Conner Hinkel as Munster’s John Hayes gets back to the base in the fourth inning, Tuesday at Munster.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Palm Sunday procession with palms
Palm Sunday services are held at Holy Angels Cathedral in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Palm Sunday procession with palms
Bishop Robert J. McClory leads Palm Sunday services Sunday at Holy Angels Cathedral in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Bowman grad Antonio Pipkin, standalone
Bowman grad and Canadian Football League quarterback Antonio Pipkin, center, watches as students run drills during a PUSH football camp Sunday at Morton High School. Also among the instructors was West Side grad and NFL player Lonnie Johnson Jr.
Rachel Carlisle poses by a "Fentanyl kills" billboard for her daughter Mariah Rachel Earp, who died at age 27 in May 2020 after taking a pill she thought was Xanax. The pill actually contained a fatal dose of fentanyl.
Rachel Carlisle holds a photo of her daughter, Mariah Rachel Earp, who died at age 27 in May 2020 after taking a pill she thought was Xanax. The pill actually contained a fatal dose of fentanyl. Carlisle said she's now her daughter's voice and has been working to raise awareness about fentanyl and advocate for law enforcement to investigate drug-induced deaths as homicides.
Rachel Carlisle poses by a "Fentanyl kills" billboard for her daughter Mariah Rachel Earp, who died at age 27 in May 2020 after taking a pill she thought was Xanax. The pill actually contained a fatal dose of fentanyl.
Drug Induced Homicide is a nonprofit that advocates for justice in fatal drug overdoses. The organization wants law enforcement to stop treating suspected overdose deaths as accidental and investigate them as homicides.