Mom fights to save lives after losing daughter to fentanyl

HAMMOND — Rachel Carlisle has a message for those who use drugs recreationally but don't think they're at risk of fentanyl poisoning.

"I want people to know that fentanyl kills," she said. "I want people to know that it can take just one pill."

Carlisle knows, because she lost her 27-year-old daughter Mariah Rachel Earp in May 2020 after Earp took a pill she was given and thought was Xanax.*

Earp, a mother of three young children, previously had been diagnosed with depression but didn't have a history of drug use, Carlisle said.

The pill Earp had took was counterfeit and actually contained fentanyl.

It wasn't until Carlisle began going through her late daughter's phone that she realized Earp had started to experiment with prescription pills about two months before her death.

The coronavirus pandemic had just begun, and Earp — who was known to work doubles for three weeks at a time — was feeling depressed, Carlisle said.

She was worried about how to make ends meet for her children and feeling isolated.

Looking back, Carlisle had noticed her daughter had been feeling down. But when Carlisle asked Earp to talk about it, Earp told her mother she wouldn't understand.

"My daughter was suffering so much inside. She was feeling alone," Carlisle said. "It breaks my heart. I was so open with my children, but it was still something she was just keeping to herself."

Fentanyl a growing threat

In a rare public safety alert late last year, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration warned of a flood of deadly counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl, including oxycodone, Percocet, Vicodin, Xanax and Adderall.

The introduction of fentanyl into heroin is a practice that goes back years, but it is increasingly being cut into cocaine and party drugs such as Ecstasy.

The result is a rising number of overdose deaths across Northwest Indiana.

The Lake County coroner's office recorded a 35% increase in fatal overdoses from 2019 to 2021, rising from 191 to 258. Increasingly, overdose deaths are linked to fentanyl or a combination of fentanyl and other drugs, data showed.

Earp was "a daughter, a sister, a granddaughter, a niece, an aunt and most importantly a mother," Carlisle said.

After Earp's death, Carlisle became involved with the nonprofit Drug Induced Homicide, which advocates for law enforcement to investigate every suspected overdose death as a homicide.

Carlisle said the group's founder helped her realize she wasn't alone.

"My daughter's life mattered and will always matter, and I'm her voice now," she said.

After much consideration, Carlisle decided to share her story publicly and put her daughter's face on a billboard to draw attention to the threat fentanyl poses.

Her first billboard went up Monday at 165th Street and Columbia Avenue in Hammond and will remain there through May 15.

A second billboard will go up from June 20 to July 17 on eastbound Interstate 94 in Portage.

A third billboard will be posted from July 25 to Aug. 21 on Mississippi Street, near the entrance to Southlake Mall in Hobart. That billboard also will carry the message: "You don't have to be addicted to die."

Rally planned May 1

People sometimes say experimenting with drugs is part of growing up, but times have changed, Carlisle said.

During talks with other mothers, she heard about a case where two girls at a sleepover split a counterfeit Percoset pill.

"One girl woke up, and the other never did," she said. "That's so sad."

Carlisle said her daughter should have had an opportunity to get help, she said.

She will be participating in a rally May 1 for International Bereaved Mother's Day at the Highway of Flags Veterans Memorial, which is at Ridge Road and Indianapolis Boulevard in Highland.

All are welcome to attend, and mothers from around the state will travel to Highland to share their stories.

Participants also will pass out educational flies and awareness bracelets; distribute naloxone, a medication used to rapidly reverse opioid overdose; and advocate for law enforcement to investigate every suspected drug overdose death as a crime.

Carlisle said she believes people who sell drugs should be held accountable. For those selling to support their own addiction, prosecution could be the change that saves their life and sets them on a path to recovery, she said.

A law adopted in 2018 in Indiana allows county prosecutors to file a charge of dealing in a controlled substance causing death, a level 1 felony. Those convicted of the crime face a sentence of 20 to 40 years in prison.

In the past, prosecutors filed a reckless homicide charge in drug overdose deaths. Reckless homicide is a level 5 felony, punishable by one to six years in prison.

After the law was enacted in 2018, the Indiana Public Defender Council said the increased penalties went too far and were inconsistent with a recent revamping of state criminal code.

* Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify how Earp obtained the pill she took before her death.

