PORTAGE — A 26-year-old woman was taken into custody Thursday afternoon on a warrant after police said they found her with an infant in a disabled vehicle without any heat in below freezing temperatures.

An officer said he was driving eastbound in the area of 6121 U.S. 20 shortly before 4 p.m. when he noticed a disabled vehicle on the side of the highway.

The driver, identified as Amber Brennan of Portage, was feeding an infant on her lap as the officer approached the vehicle, police said.

Brennan told the officer her vehicle had been broken down for 30 to 45 minutes and she believed help was on the way, according to the incident report.

Police said the vehicle was unable to produce heat and the outside temperature at the time was around 20 degrees.

When police checked the woman's driver's license, it was discovered she was wanted on a warrant from Niles, Michigan, according to the report.

The woman and child were moved to a police car to warm up. When the infant and vehicle were turned over to Brennan's mother, Brennan was taken into custody to be held and transferred to Michigan, police said.

Details of the warrant from Michigan were not provided by police.

