PORTAGE — A 22-year-old Lake Station woman faces felony drug and other charges after she was found passed out in traffic with two young children in her vehicle, according to police.
Alyssa Hecker was slumped over the wheel of her Chrysler minivan at 2:50 a.m. Friday with the turn signal activated at the intersection of County Line Road and Boulder Avenue, police said.
When medics knocked on the vehicle window, Hecker accelerated the vehicle forward about 10 feet before stopping again, police said. When she stepped out of her vehicle, police noticed two children inside - one nearly 2 years old and the other 11 weeks old.
One child was "very upset and crying throughout the encounter," police said.
Police said they also noticed the smell of burned marijuana inside the vehicle.
Hecker told police she was tired and must have fallen asleep. She also said she is taking prescription Suboxone following a history of prescription and opioid abuse.
Police said they found marijuana and drugs without a prescription.
The children were released to another family member and Hecker was taken for an evaluation at the hospital where she was unable to keep herself sitting upright, police said.
She was then taken to jail and faces felony counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a child present, possession of a controlled substance with a child present and two counts of neglect of a dependent by placing a dependent in a situation that endangers their life or health, police said. She also faces misdemeanor counts of intoxicated driving and possession of marijuana with a prior conviction.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.