Mom in court one day after son gets 179 years in double murder

VALPARAISO — One day after her son was sentenced to 179 years behind bars for the murder of two Lake County teens, Roxann Kerner made her first appearance in court on charges of attempting to help cover up the role of her son, Connor Kerner. in the crime.

Roxann Kerner, 47, of Chesterton, appeared before a court magistrate and was given a Jan. 8 date for an initial appearance on felony counts of obstruction of justice and perjury, and misdemeanor false informing, according to the court.

She will appear next month before Porter Superior Court Judge-elect Mike Fish, who is replacing Judge Roger Bradford at the start of the new year.

Roxann Kerner is accused of sending police what she intended to be an anonymous email tip on May 2, 2019, pointing the finger at another man for the Feb. 25, 2019, shooting deaths of 18-year-old Thomas Grill, of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John, in the attached garage at her parents' Hebron-area home, according to court documents.

The tips says that Grill owed the man thousands of dollars. During a confrontation in the garage, Grill shot Lanham and the other man grabbed a second gun and shot Grill, the tip says.