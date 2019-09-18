PORTAGE — A mother attending a junior high school football game Tuesday night was taken away in handcuffs after attacking the mother of the girl her son had been dating, according to police.
Sarahi Rivera, 32, of Portage, claimed the other woman had been spreading a rumor about her son, police said.
Rivera faces a misdemeanor count of battery, according to the incident report.
Portage police said they were called out at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday to Willowcreek Middle School in response to a woman striking another woman near the concession stand.
The alleged victim told police Rivera approached her saying, "I heard you won't leave my son's name out of your mouth."
Rivera then accused the other woman of making a disparaging claim about her son's relationship's with the other woman's daughter, according to police. The other woman denied the accusation.
Police said they were told school officials "hashed out all the issues with the juveniles and there had been no further contact between the two."
After Rivera began using foul language in front of the other mother's 9-year-old daughter, the woman said she was "not going to do this" and started to walk away, according to police. She was then allegedly attacked from behind by Rivera, who pulled her hair and struck her in the face until she was pulled away by several men in the area.
Rivera then broke free and struck the other woman in the face again, police said.
Police said the purported victim had a red mark on her left cheek and above her right eye. Blood could also be seen in her hair above her right ear.
"She was removing strands of hair from her head that she said was ripped out during the altercation," police said.
A witness, who did not know either woman, confirmed the description of events given by the purported victim, according to police.
Rivera admitted to striking the other woman and doing so first, police said.
Alana Rachael Ortiz
Arrest date: Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 Age: 20 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number: 1903849
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Atoreyona Renee Clemons
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 Age: 19 Residence: South Bend, Indiana Booking Number: 1903844
Charges: Felony, Theft/$750 Less than
Austin Michael Cowen
Arrest date: Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 Age: 22 Residence: Porter Booking Number: 1903862
Charges: Felony, Theft/$750 Less Than
Brandy Lee Ash
Arrest date: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 Age: 37 Residence: Kouts Booking Number: 1903886
Charges: Felony, Possession Methamphetamine
Brian Eugene Harris
Arrest date: Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 Age: 33 Residence: Lynnville, Tennessee Booking Number: 1903815
Charges: Felony, Intimidation
Brittany Krystyna Karabel
Arrest date: Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 Age: 32 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 1903900
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI/BAC .15%/CON
Charles David Zver
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 Age: 33 Residence: Chicago Booking Number: 1903871
Charges: Felony, Domestic Battery
Dane Noah Hagberg
Arrest date: Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 Age: 35 Residence: Westville Booking Number: 1903831
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Davetta Marie Hasan
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 Age: 26 Residence: South Bend Booking Number: 1903845
Charges: Felony, Theft/With Prior
Dykeil Nathaniel Stingley
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 Age: 18 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903881
Charges: Felony, Battery
Jason Ray Vincent
Arrest date: Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 Age: 43 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903905
Charges: Misdemeanor, Domestic Battery
Jeremy David Russell
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 Age: 21 Residence: LaPorte Booking Number: 1903875
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Jessica Joanne Howard
Arrest date: Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 Age: 29 Residence: Kouts Booking Number: 1903822
Charges: Felony, Theft/With Prior
John Charles Gardner
Arrest date: Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 Age: 42 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903816
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI/BAC .15%
Joshua Dale Coppinger
Arrest date: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 Age: 40 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 1903896
Charges: Felony, Sex Offender/Failure
Juanita Maria McKnight
Arrest date: Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 Age: 37 Residence: South Bend Booking Number: 1903829
Charges: Felony, Possession Hypodermic
Karen Sue Cutter
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 Age: 68 Residence: Trail Creek, Indiana Booking Number: 1903835
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI Prior
Keith Philip Rhodes
Arrest date: Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 Age: 33 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903850
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Kerry Glenn Wilson
Arrest date: Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 Age: 64 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903901
Charges: Felony, Battery
Lauren Ashley Samocki
Arrest date: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903882
Charges: Felony, Possession Legend Drug
Lisa Patrice Montgomery
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 Age: 45 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903876
Charges: Felony, Fraud on Financial Institution
Michelle Lee Mikels
Arrest date: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 Age: 35 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903885
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Ollie Andra Jackson
Arrest date: Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 Age: 27 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 1903824
Charges: Felony, Resisting Law Enforcement
Patricia Ann Bokor
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 Age: 47 Residence: Plainfield, Illinois Booking Number: 1903834
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI
Paul Joseph Trumpus
Arrest date: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 Age: 53 Residence: Hebron Booking Number: 1903899
Charges: Felony, Domestic Battery
Raymond Ellery Dooley Jr.
Arrest date: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 Age: 59 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903883
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Rayneisha Zhane Kelly
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 Age: 23 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903868
Charges: Felony, Intimidation
Rebekah Elizabeth Struss
Arrest date: Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 Age: 26 Residence: LaPorte Booking Number: 1903817
Charges: Felny, Battery to Le
Shayna Dezirrie Coleman
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 Age: 19 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903869
Charges: Felony, Maintaining a Common Nuisance
Stacey Lynn Kohanyi
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 Age: 44 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903878
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Terry Anthony Staggs
Arrest date: Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 Age: 42 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903833
Charges: Felony, Domestic Battery
Troy James Newman
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 Age: 44 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903846
Charges: Felony, Theft/$750 Less Than
Urias Anthony Elliott
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 Age: 23 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903873
Charges: Felony, Maintaining a Common Nuisance
Victor Macias
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 Age: 23 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 1903839
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Vivian Garland Bauer
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 Age: 18 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903870
Charges: Felony, Maintaining a Public Nuisance
Zachary Isaiah Wiggins
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 Age: 20 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903874
Charges: Felony, Maintaining a Common Nuisance
