Mom of Valpo murderer arrested, accused of trying to cover up crime

The man reportedly got scared and told a false story to police.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said they were able to trace the email tip back to Roxann, despite her using a Virtual Private Network in an attempt to hide her IP address. They were able to do this because she used the same VPN when signing on to an inmate communication system to communicate with Connor at the Porter County Jail, charges state.

Police said they linked four other anonymous email tips to Roxann and received none further after questioning her attorney about the messages.

The charges cite a phone call from the jail where Connor told Roxann the man in question "is not involved in this."

Roxann also is accused of telling police she and Connor rented a trailer to haul away trees that had blown down on their property. But a representative of that Highland rental firm testified during Connor's trial that he would not have rented out the auto hauler for that purpose.

Police said Kerner loaded the dead bodies of Grill and Lanham, and various containers of flammable liquids, into the teens' Honda Civic, drove it to a rural area not far away from his grandparents' home and then set the vehicle on fire. Police said he planned to use a U-Haul truck to haul the burned car away and dump it into the Mississippi River.