Mom plans annual benefit to keep slain daughter's memory alive

CALUMET CITY — It's been four years since 21-year-old Samantha Springer was shot to death outside her home, but her mother's desire for justice remains unchanged.
Shari Springer will honor her daughter during the Samantha Grace Foundation's annual benefit, which is set for 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Wicker Park Pavilion, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd. in Highland.
"I want to keep her memory alive," Springer said. "I want people to talk about her. She was such a good person. She helped people all the time. That's why she wanted to be an occupational therapist."
Pasta — Samantha's favorite food — will be the main course at this year's event.
Proceeds will be used to buy Christmas gifts for children in a local hospital and to increase the reward for information in Samantha Springer's homicide.
The reward currently stands at $16,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of her daughter's killer. Shari Springer hopes to increase that amount to $20,000 after the benefit.
She is also planning a Justice for Sammie walk Sept. 15 in Calumet City, she said.
Samantha Springer died Sept. 16, 2015, after she was shot outside her home in the 300 block of Pulaski Road in Calumet City.
The case remains under investigation. Shari Springer said police are waiting for someone with information about the case to come forward.
"I want justice," Shari Springer said. "I want to know who did it and why."
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call police at 708-868-2500.
