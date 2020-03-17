Mom, son arrested at hospital after creating a disturbance, police say

PORTAGE — A mother and son were taken into custody after allegedly causing a disturbance at Portage hospital, police said.
Tremaine Poindexter, 37, and Xayvion Phillips, 19, both of Indianapolis, face misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, according to Portage police.
Police said they were called to the hospital at 3630 Willowcreek Road shortly before 10 a.m. Friday in reference to two irate individuals in the emergency room.
Responding officers learned Phillips had been brought to the hospital following a car crash in the city and was verbally aggressive.
The hospital was preparing to release Phillips when Poindexter arrived demanding more medical treatment for her son, police said. The hospital felt he had enough care, but agreed to provide X-rays.
As the young man was being pushed through the hospital in a wheelchair, police saw him yelling and cursing at hospital staff. He and his mother then became argumentative with police also, making racially-charged statements and Poindexter began videotaping the encounter.
As the situation escalated, police moved in to take Phillips into custody at which point he stood up from the wheelchair and attempted to hide behind his mother. Poindexter reportedly interfered with police.