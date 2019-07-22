VALPARAISO — Wednesday will mark the three-year anniversary of when police say a former Porter County police officer battered his infant son, leaving the boy disabled and with a much shorter life expectancy.
A trial date has yet to be set for the accused, Curtis Jones, following several delays in the case, but the mother and caretaker of now-3-year-old Braxson still has hope that justice is on the way.
"I know sooner or later this will catch up to Curtis and it will go to trial," said Susan Jones, who had been married to the accused. "I am confident that the new prosecutors will deliver justice. If you listen to the 911 call, I think that’s enough to put him behind bars with the maximum sentence."
Another delay was granted in the case Monday at the request of defense attorney Clay Patton, who was recently appointed to take over as public defender to replace attorney Larry Rogers. Rogers had been suspended by the Indiana Supreme Court for violating professional conduct rules and reportedly faces other complaints from clients.
Patton said he recently received a large amount of evidence in the case and needs time for review.
Curtis, 49, was awarded the services of a public defender in May after convincing the court he owned no property, had just $1,000 in savings, earned $28,000 a year and was current on his child support payments of $100 per week.
Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford called off a June 11 trial and scheduled Monday's status hearing. A new status hearing was set for Oct. 7.
"I think we all knew that it was expected that the case would be continued being that Curtis is in a pickle and couldn’t afford a lawyer, so of course the public defender will need time to prepare," Susan said.
Curtis, who now is living and working in Florida, is accused of injuring the child July 24, 2016, and is charged with felony counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age, aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent.
A doctor at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago said the child suffered "the worst brain injury I have ever seen," according to court documents. The doctors determined the injuries were consistent with being shaken and must have occurred during the time he was in the care of Curtis when Susan was at her overnight nursing job.
Curtis left the Porter County Sheriff's Department 12 years ago.
Braxson remains disabled, blind and in wheelchair, his mother has said.
"July 24 marks the third anniversary of Braxson nearly losing his life at the hands of somebody who was supposed to love and protect him," Susan said Monday.
"Recently Braxson had another eye surgery," she said. "I have been working a lot and paying thousands of dollars myself out of pocket on his medical needs and treatments. Braxson did receive stem cells, and we have seen a little improvement, but it does take a good four months for improvements to show."
"I know my time is limited with him, and his life expectancy is not very long," Susan said.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
