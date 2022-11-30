Mom struck with child near Valpo school by alleged drunken driver taken to Chicago hospital, charges say

VALPARAISO — A woman struck and ran over by an alleged drunken driver Monday morning while walking with her daughter near Cooks Corner Elementary School was to be transferred to a Chicago hospital with multiple fractures to her ribs, pelvis, sacrum, lower back and leg, according to a newly-filed charging document.

Her 6-year-old daughter, who was also hit and run over, sustained a sprained thumb and bump on her head, and was to undergo a CT scan, police say.

The alleged drunken driver, Wayne Adams III, 51, initially denied consuming any alcohol and blamed the woman and child for the crash, a charging document says.

"Wayne grabbed my arms and stated, 'She just walked out in front of me,' " a Valparaiso police officer said.

The officer said she smelled alcohol on the breath of Adams, but he said he had only consumed coffee. A later blood draw revealed his blood alcohol concentration to be more than twice the legal limit, police said.

He was charged with felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury with a prior conviction, OWI causing serious bodily injury and OWI with a prior conviction, and misdemeanor OWI endangering a person and other OWI counts, court records show.

The officer said she arrived shortly after 8:33 a.m. Monday to the area of Campbell Street and Bullseye Lake Road and found the injured woman lying on her back in the roadway. The child was on a nearby sidewalk with a teacher.

The woman expressed concern for her daughter and yelled out in pain as medics rolled her to place her on a backboard, police said.

"I was able to see abrasions and bruising on her lower back near her spine," the officer said.

The woman was taken to an area hospital and police noticed a black pickup truck parked nearby and a man, later identified as Adams, crying, pacing and not listening to instructions.

Adams claimed he was on his way to a Crown Point bank, but the officer said his truck was facing the opposite direction.

A witness reportedly told police she saw the truck turn from Campbell Street to eastbound Bullseye Lake Road and run over the woman and her daughter while they were in the crosswalk, according to a charging document.

Another witness said the truck turned on a green light.

"It should be noted that the crash occurred during active school zone and that there were multiple buses and school children in the area at the time of the crash," police said.

Adams reportedly told police, "I made a left and she walked right out in front of me."

When told he had done the right thing by stopping after the crash, Adams responded, "Of course I was going to stop, all these bicycles and stuff, they all just want to rule the lanes, it's just maddening."

Police say Adams has a 2018 OWI conviction in Porter County.

The criminal case has been assigned to Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish and an initial hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning, court records show.