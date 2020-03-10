Mom tied to 2018 Walmart shooting acquitted of neglect, sentenced for false informing

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court jury acquitted a Gary mother of felony neglect but convicted her of misdemeanor false informing during a trial this week in a case linked the September 2018 Hobart Walmart shooting.
Shaqueta Wright, 27, was arrested and charged in October 2018 after Gary police and the FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team searched her home in the 4200 block of Jefferson Street for evidence linked to a shootout Sept. 30, 2018, outside the Walmart off U.S. 30.
Wright's boyfriend, Alex C. Hughes, 27, was acquitted last fall of three counts after attorney Russell Brown argued he acted in self-defense during the shootout.
However, a jury convicted Hughes of felony criminal recklessness for shooting into the Walmart, shattering a window at an attached restaurant and sending people inside diving for cover.
Bullets from Hughes' gun wounded a then-25-year-old man. An associate of the man also fired shots, which wounded the man's then-9-year-old son.
Hughes was sentenced in December to three years in prison.
Police executed a search warrant at Wright's home in fall 2018 while looking for Hughes' cellphone, any 9mm firearms and clothes matching the description of clothing worn by Hughes on the day of the shooting.
The GRIT task force found a loaded 9mm handgun under the bed of Wright's 15-year-old sister, records state. Officers also found a black 9mm firearm in Wright's bedroom dresser and 2.8 grams of marijuana in the household.
Wright initially denied knowledge of any firearms in the residence, according to court records.
Police did not find Hughes' gun or cellphone in Wright's home. Brown later turned those items over to the Lake County prosecutor's office.
Brown, who also represented Wright, said the handgun under the bed didn't place Wright's sister in danger because it didn't have a round in the chamber. At 15, the girl is old enough to appreciate the danger of a gun, he said.
Brown said no evidence that the gun was operable was presented, because the gun was not tested.
The jury acquitted Wright of felony neglect of a dependent and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, but convicted her of misdemeanor false informing.
Judge Salvador Vasquez ordered her to serve six months on probation, Brown said.