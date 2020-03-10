Mom tied to 2018 Walmart shooting acquitted of neglect, sentenced for false informing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The GRIT task force found a loaded 9mm handgun under the bed of Wright's 15-year-old sister, records state. Officers also found a black 9mm firearm in Wright's bedroom dresser and 2.8 grams of marijuana in the household.

Wright initially denied knowledge of any firearms in the residence, according to court records.

Police did not find Hughes' gun or cellphone in Wright's home. Brown later turned those items over to the Lake County prosecutor's office.

Brown, who also represented Wright, said the handgun under the bed didn't place Wright's sister in danger because it didn't have a round in the chamber. At 15, the girl is old enough to appreciate the danger of a gun, he said.

Brown said no evidence that the gun was operable was presented, because the gun was not tested.

The jury acquitted Wright of felony neglect of a dependent and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, but convicted her of misdemeanor false informing.