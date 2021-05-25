Mom trying to dodge charges in Porter County double slaying

VALPARAISO — Just one week before the second trial begins in the 2019 slaying of two Lake County teens, the mother of a man already found guilty of the crime was in court arguing to dismiss the two most serious criminal charges against her stemming from accusations she attempted to help cover up her son's role in the offense.
Defense attorney Scott King questioned two county investigators in the case about the relevancy of an anonymous email tip Roxann Kerner allegedly sent to police on May 2, 2019, pointing the finger at a man other than her son for the Feb. 25, 2019, shooting deaths of 18-year-old Thomas Grill, of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John, in the attached garage at Roxann Kerner's parents' Hebron-area home, according to court documents.
Police said they were able to trace the email tip back to Roxann Kerner, despite her using a Virtual Private Network in attempting to hide her IP address. Police said they linked four other anonymous email tips to Roxann Kerner and received none further after questioning her attorney about the messages.
King posed a similar challenge to a claim that Roxann Kerner, who testified during her son, Connor Kerner's, murder trial after prosecutors and the judge agreed to grant her immunity if she cooperated, told jurors she was not directly involved with the details of a trailer rental allegedly involved in the offense.
Yet a surveillance video shows her and son, Connor Kerner, discussing the rental at the business and listening to instructions on how to use the winch to load a vehicle on the trailer, police said.
King also pounced on testimony Tuesday from Porter County Sheriff Sgt. Detective Brian Dziedzinski that he and prosecutors had discussed the possibility of charging Roxann Kerner before her son's trial.
Roxann Kerner, 47, of Chesterton, faces felony counts of obstruction of justice and perjury, and misdemeanor false informing, court records show.
Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish gave the defense 45 days to file their argument and prosecutors 15 days after that to respond.
An Aug. 13 hearing was scheduled.
A jury found Connor Kerner, 20, guilty in October on two counts of murder, two counts of murder in perpetration of a robbery, two counts of attempted robbery and one count of arson. He was sentenced in December to 179 years behind bars in the same courtroom where his mother's case is pending.
His co-defendant, John Silva II, 20, of Hamlet, will go to trial next week on two counts each of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in Grill and Lanham's deaths.
Silva, who initially told police he was not present during the killings, reportedly later admitted to being in the basement of the home when the killings occurred and then aiding in cleaning up the scene, police said. A recording of the murders he made was played during Kerner's trial.
Connor Kerner reportedly told a confidential informant he shot Grill after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal, according to the records. Connor Kerner loaded the bodies of Grill and Lanham in the trunk of a Honda Civic following their slayings, along with flammable liquids containers and set the vehicle on fire.