Mom trying to dodge charges in Porter County double slaying

Yet a surveillance video shows her and son, Connor Kerner, discussing the rental at the business and listening to instructions on how to use the winch to load a vehicle on the trailer, police said.

King also pounced on testimony Tuesday from Porter County Sheriff Sgt. Detective Brian Dziedzinski that he and prosecutors had discussed the possibility of charging Roxann Kerner before her son's trial.

Roxann Kerner, 47, of Chesterton, faces felony counts of obstruction of justice and perjury, and misdemeanor false informing, court records show.

Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish gave the defense 45 days to file their argument and prosecutors 15 days after that to respond.

An Aug. 13 hearing was scheduled.

A jury found Connor Kerner, 20, guilty in October on two counts of murder, two counts of murder in perpetration of a robbery, two counts of attempted robbery and one count of arson. He was sentenced in December to 179 years behind bars in the same courtroom where his mother's case is pending.

His co-defendant, John Silva II, 20, of Hamlet, will go to trial next week on two counts each of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in Grill and Lanham's deaths.