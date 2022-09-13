Mom 'very, very sorry' for hitting teen son in 2020

CROWN POINT — A mother admitted Tuesday to pushing and hitting her then-14-year-old son in 2020 in Hobart and told a judge she was "very, very sorry."

Dominica J. Gibson, 41, pleaded guilty to domestic battery, a level 6 felony.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepted Gibson's plea agreement and sentenced her to approximately one year in jail, suspended in favor of probation.

Gibson, who lost custody of her children after her arrest in January 2020, said her son is now 17 years old and has a choice of 14 different colleges to attend.

"That's my life, you know?" Gibson said. "I'm so very, very sorry."

Gibson's attorney, Angela Jones, said Gibson was a single parent working three different jobs in 2020.

Gibson lost her home after her arrest and was unable to live with a family member in the Region, because of a no-contact order for her children. As a result, Gibson relocated to Oklahoma and obtained a stable job, Jones said.

"She loves her kids," the defense attorney said. "This was an error in judgment."

Gibson had no criminal history and complied with conditions set in a separate case involving the Indiana Department of Child Services, including a substance abuse treatment program, parenting classes and mental health counseling, Jones said.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Douglas Shaw asked Bokota to accept the plea agreement.

Gibson moved forward with her life and recently received a good report from DCS, he said.

According to charging documents, the boy wasn't wearing shoes despite near-freezing temperatures Jan. 12, 2020, when he flagged down a Hobart police officer and said he mother was "drunk and mad."

The boy, who had scratches on his arms and cuts to his neck, was crying and told police his younger sister followed him out of their home in the 900 block of West 38th Avenue when his mother began beating him, records state.

The girl, who was also in tears, told the officer, "I can't live like this anymore," records state.

Gibson admitted in her plea agreement she struck the boy in front of his sister.

"I've never been without my kids, especially for this long," she said.

Gibson appeared to hesitate at times during the hearing, but she told the judge she wanted to make sure her actions in Lake Criminal Court would lead to reunification with her children.

If Gibson successfully completes probation, she can petition the court to reduce her conviction to a misdemeanor.