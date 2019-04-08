CENTER TOWNSHIP — A woman who crashed her car with an infant inside reportedly had marijuana in the child's diaper bag, smelled of the drug, was legally drunk and and was reportedly looking at her cell phone prior to the crash, according to county police.
Martha Marquez was taken into custody shortly before midnight Friday on a preliminary felony count of operating while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle, and several misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated and one of possessing marijuana, according to the incident report.
Another motorist told police he was driving north on Meridian Road from the Andover Park Apartments when he saw a motorist, later identified as Marquez, drive up fast behind him and tailgate him before veering off the roadway and head-on into a utility pole, police said.
The other motorist said he stopped to check on Marquez at which time she said he had been looking at her phone prior to driving off the roadway, according to police. He also told police Marquez got out of her vehicle and began hiding two empty bottles of alcohol.
As medics transported Marquez's 2-month-old daughter to a medical center for an evaluation, police said they found the bottles in question, and smelled burnt and fresh marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
Police said Marquez had the smell of alcohol on her breath and the smell of marijuana on her clothing. She was found to have a blood alcohol count of 0.14 or nearly twice the legal limit, police said.
A bag containing 4 grams of marijuana was found in a pocket on a diaper bag where Marquez said she hid it after the crash, police said.