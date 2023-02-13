Knox resident Jenna Hullett said she could not bring herself to tell young Judah Morgan on that fateful day in April 2021 that the visit with his biological parents was not going to be like the ones earlier.

The 3-year-old had no idea he would not be going home with Hullett, a second cousin who had raised him from birth after the child was born with the marijuana drug THC in his system and had been temporarily placed in foster care by the Indiana Department of Child Services.

"Mommy, take me home please," Judah whispered to Hullett.

Hullett did not know it at the time, but those would be the last words she would hear from the boy.

Despite her having stepped in to raise the child and offering to adopt him with the one-time blessings of the boy's biological mother, Mary Yoder, Judah was ordered by the DCS to be placed with his biological mother and father, Alan Morgan, in their Hamlet home.

Yoder forbade Hullett from seeing the boy again, and on Oct. 11, 2021, the boy's malnourished, badly injured and tortured young body was found dead inside his home by LaPorte County police officers responding to a report of an unconscious child.

Alan Morgan later plead guilty to murdering the boy and was sentenced in November to 70 years behind bars. He recently announced his intention to appeal the lengthy sentence.

Yoder, 27, is also charged and remains behind bars while her case proceeds. Hullett, wearing a "Judah's Army" T-shirt, was on hand Friday during a hearing in Yoder's case that resulted in a status hearing being scheduled for March 10.

'I was his mommy'

Hullett said that she warned DCS officials Judah was at risk in the home and that she cannot understand the agency's decision to proceed with what they call reunification despite the red flags with Yoder and Alan Morgan, whom the child hardly knew.

"In his eyes, they were the foster parents," she said. "I was his mommy."

Hullett, who is now fueled by anger alongside her immense grief, has since filed a civil lawsuit against Alan Morgan and put the DCS and the LaPorte County Office of Child Services on notice of her intention to sue.

The tort notice claims Judah was a Child in Need of Services and a ward of DCS at the time of his torture and killing.

"DCS is charged with overseeing the protection of Hoosier children such as Judah," the claim reads. "DCS is the primary state agency responsible for receiving and assessing reports of alleged child abuse and neglect."

"DCS failed to protect Judah and his siblings and failed to properly assess, monitor and investigate the horrific conditions in the home that DCS was obligated by law to inspect and supervise."

The attorney general's office responded that it had investigated the claim against the DCS and is of the opinion "settlement is not warranted in this matter and, therefore, this claim is denied."

When The Times contacted the DCS for comment on its role in the Judah Morgan case, Director of Communications Noelle Russell said the agency is prohibited by law from "disclosing information about fatalities during a police investigation and any subsequent criminal prosecution."

She invited The Times to reach out again at the conclusion of the criminal prosecution process, apparently referring to Yoder's ongoing case.

Alleged abuse caught on home surveillance video

Family and friends of Judah wept during Alan Morgan's sentencing hearing as the lead LaPorte County investigator in the case, Jacob Koch, described video surveillance that showed Alan repeatedly physically and psychologically abusing the boy during the days leading up to the discovery of his dead body.

The officer said video footage from inside the family's Hamlet home shows Alan Morgan repeatedly punching his son, repeatedly holding the boy up by his neck and dropping him on the floor, and leaving him alone for hours in a cold and dark basement. The basement had no furniture and officers found remnants of duct tape apparently used to bind the child, he said.

Alan Morgan is seen punching the boy at least 13 times Oct. 7, 2021, and at least 15 times the following day, in addition to kicking and throwing the child, and ultimately carrying his lifeless body from the basement and doing internet searches on how to perform CPR on a toddler.

Yoder was hit with additional charges when investigators allegedly saw her on the surveillance footage striking one young son Oct. 6, 2021, throwing him to the floor and repeatedly kicking him, a court document says.

Footage from the following day shows Yoder and others leaving the house without Judah and then returning about two hours later, following which Judah is seen walking naked from the basement to a bathroom followed by his parents, police say. The surveillance system reportedly captured the same type of scenario two days later.

Dad needs to 'explain himself'

Hullett's Mishawaka-based attorney Charles Rice said the suit against Alan Morgan is aimed at getting answers from him.

"I think Allen's got to explain himself," Rice said.

The DCS also has some answering to do, he said, including why it closed out Judah's case so quickly once the boy was placed with his biological parents.

"Two months," Rice said.

Rice would also like to know how many home visits the DCS carried out during the two months prior to closing out the case, and if it was aware that Alan Morgan had been charged with multiple criminal offenses after the case was closed but prior to the child's murder.

Alan Morgan was charged Aug. 2, 2021, with felony resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, OWI involving a controlled substance, reckless driving and possession of paraphernalia, court records show.

He pleaded guilty Sept. 21, 2022, to the resisting law enforcement charge along with murder and an amended felony battery charge stemming from his son's killing, court records show.

Rice said he has seen DCS cases languishing in the system since the COVID-19 pandemic and cases still being handled remotely, which require just the most minimal effort by parents in the system, who should be held to greater accountability.

Judah's case is featured in a recent DCS report that says the number of Hoosier children dying from abuse or neglect grew 20% in 2021 following a similar-sized drop the prior year.

The 2021 DCS Child Fatality Report, which covers the Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 period, shows 60 Hoosier children died directly as a result of abuse or neglect, including two abused and five neglected children in Lake County.

Judah's entry in the report says that there was "no open DCS involvement" at the time of his death and that the number of previous unsubstantiated assessments for the victim was 10 and previous substantiated assessments was one.

The DCS reported Judah Morgan was found dead in his bed, "malnourished and covered in bruises."

"A sibling said the child had previously been left in the basement and bound with duct tape for extended periods," according to the report. "A sibling heard the child being abused in the basement. The home was unsanitary and contained a refrigerator with a lock on it."

Judah's death triggers changes

Hullett said she does not believe the number of assessments reported by the DCS is correct. She said she had called the state's child abuse and neglect hotline 15 to 20 times herself in the case and knows of at least one other person who also made repeated calls.

Hullett said gains are being made to head off the same fate for other children who find themselves in the hands of the DCS.

State lawmakers last year approved Senate Enrolled Act 410, which automatically authorizes an adult relative caring for a child after the child has been removed from a dangerous home situation to directly participate in court hearings concerning services needed by the child or terminating the parent-child relationship.

Previously, only state-licensed foster parents had a statutory right to intervene in legal proceedings pertaining to abused or neglected children.

The sponsor of that measure, state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, said he now wants to be sure familial caregivers can effectively participate in court hearings by providing them with state-funded legal representation if they cannot afford to hire an attorney on their own

His Senate Bill 26 provides that the costs of representing eligible familial caregivers in court will be paid out of the Public Defense Fund.

According to the DCS, approximately 10,000 children in need of services were in an out-of-home placement during the last 12 months, with about 50% living with a relative.

A proposal now pending before state lawmakers — House Bill 1189 — would require DCS to provide more information on child death and near-death cases, "after consulting with the county attorney about the potential for specific, material harm to a criminal investigation or prosecution."

The proposal would further allow, "A person to bring a cause of action to seek judicial review of the department's decision not to disclose additional information," a summation of the bill reads.

Times Staff Writer Dan Carden contributed to this report.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail Rickey Bentley Jr. Jason Riola Shay Moorefield Pedro Burgos James Miraglia Ulysses Harris Tyler McCallister Eugene Turner Travis Grilli TiYon Riley Jeremy Jarrell Kylie Armstrong La'Ron Marshall Danielle Faulkenburg Robert Lenoir Jr. Bryan Johnson Michael Mills Richard Bennett Adam Gemberling Christopher Henry Terry Graham Connie Jaquess Delancy Brown Cary Kellogg Amanda Clemons