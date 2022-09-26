 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday morning crash closes northbound I-65, state says

MERRILLVILLE — A crash along northbound Interstate 65 has fouled the traffic flow between U.S. 30 and 72nd Place, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. in the express lanes and the roadway is expected to remain closed about an hour and a half, INDOT said.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

