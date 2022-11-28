 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday morning house fire under investigation, St. John department says

Area firefighters put out a blaze early Monday morning as it was spreading from an attached garage to the main residence, the local fire department is reporting.

ST. JOHN — Area firefighters put out a blaze early Monday morning as it was spreading from an attached garage to the main residence, the local fire department is reporting.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

St. John firefighters said they were called out to the 9400 block of Henry Street and arrived to find a heavy fire in the garage that was spreading to the home.

"The fire was quickly brought under control via offensive attack, the structure was overhauled, and a potential cause is under investigation," the fire department said.

Assisting were firefighters from Lake Hills, Dyer, Schererville and Cedar Lake, as well as the Lake County Sheriff's Department and St. John Police Department.

