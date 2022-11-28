Monday morning house fire under investigation, St. John department says

ST. JOHN — Area firefighters put out a blaze early Monday morning as it was spreading from an attached garage to the main residence, the local fire department is reporting.
“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.
Jerry Davich, The Times
St. John firefighters said they were called out to the 9400 block of Henry Street and arrived to find a heavy fire in the garage that was spreading to the home.
"The fire was quickly brought under control via offensive attack, the structure was overhauled, and a potential cause is under investigation," the fire department said.
Assisting were firefighters from Lake Hills, Dyer, Schererville and Cedar Lake, as well as the Lake County Sheriff's Department and St. John Police Department.
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
Santa’s arrival brings cheer to all, hope for merchants
Mrs. Claus greets families gathered Saturday at Pointe Plaza in Crown Point for Santa’s arrival to the downtown area. She and Santa received a trolley ride to the historic Lake County Courthouse.
Steve Euvino
Santa Claus waves after disembarking from a helicopter Saturday that brought him to the Pointe Plaza in Crown Point.
Steve Euvino
The Elf on the Shelf greets youngsters gathered Saturday at the Pointe Plaza in Crown Point for Santa Claus’ arrival to the downtown area.
Steve Euvino
Santa Claus mingles among the crowd gathered Saturday at Pointe Plaza in Crown Point.
Steve Euvino
112622-nws-cptree4.jpg
Members of the Crown Point High School Choir, including Santa Claus, entertained Friday at the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on the historic Lake County Courthouse square grounds. Harmony Handbells, a local musical group, also performed.
Steve Euvino
Valparaiso in 5A state final
Valparaiso's Travis Davis tries to stay inbound as he runs at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Valparaiso players celebrate their win over Whiteland at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Valparaiso's Rocco Micciche scores what turned out to be the winning touchdown at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Valparaiso's Justin Clark is pushed out of bounds by Whiteland's Kayden Milligan at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Valparaiso's Travis Davis tries to escape the clutches of Whiteland's Mason Darlington at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Whiteland's Andrian Kolleigbo can't stop Valparaiso's Justin Clark from scoring a touchdown at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Valparaiso's Julian Stokes is pulled down by Whiteland's Brady Stanifer at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Valparaiso's Travis Davis tries to push off Whiteland's Jakarrey Oliver at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis.
John J. Watkins, The Times
112622-nws-cptree3.jpg
Paige Henkle, 2, of Crown Point, works on a craft project during a benefit Friday in the historic Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point.
Steve Euvino
112622-nws-cptree6.jpg
The 40-foot-high evergreen tree in the Crown Point Lake County Courthouse square is lighted Friday to kick off the community’s holiday season. Hundreds of residents and visitors attended the annual lighting ceremony.
Steve Euvino
Sts. Peter and Paul Thanksgiving
Paula Keller, left, serves Yolinda Theis of Valparaiso at the annual Thanksgiving dinner Thursday at Sts. Peter and Paul Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral in Crown Point.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Sts Peter and Paul Thanksgiving
Sofija Gligorova, 9, of Crown Point adds whipped cream to pumpkin pie at the annual Thanksgiving dinner Thursday at Sts. Peter and Paul Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral in Crown Point.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Sts. Peter and Paul Thanksgiving
Rusa Piskuloski transfers mashed potatoes to the serving table at the annual Thanksgiving dinner Thursday at Sts. Peter and Paul Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral in Crown Point.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Andrean Football State Final
Andrean's Micah Jones looks to make the turn up field against Mater Dei on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Andrean Football State Final
Andrean coach Chris Skinner talks to his 59ers during a timeout on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Andrean Football State Final
Andrean's Drayk Bowen, center, reacts following his team's loss to Mater Dei on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Andrean Football State Final
Andrean junior Leah Stanich came ready to cheer on the 59ers on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Andrean Football State Final
Andrean's Alfonso Salinas sits near an end zone following the 59ers' loss to Mater Dei on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Mohawks thanksgiving 2022
Volunteer Frank Matrinetz checks on a table of Great Lakes Station recruits during the Thanksgiving Day dinner at the Hammond Mohawks Club.
Molly DeVore
Mohawks Thanksgiving 2022
Forty naval recruits crowded into the Hammond Mohawks Club for a Thanksgiving feast. All of the recruits have been stationed at the
Training Support Center Great Lakes in Illinois for the past two months.
Molly DeVore, The Times
mohawks thanksgiving 2022
The recruits were able to enjoy a football game and call their loved ones during Thursday's event hosted by the Hammond Mohawks.
Molly DeVore, The Times
New Region lawmakers have high hopes, big jobs at start of Indiana General Assembly
State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, center, is surrounded by family as he takes his oath of office from Chief Justice Loretta Rush on Tuesday in the Senate chamber at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Looking on from the rostrum is Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.
Provided
New Region lawmakers have high hopes, big jobs at start of Indiana General Assembly
State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, center, is surrounded by family as he takes his oath of office from Chief Justice Loretta Rush on Tuesday in the Senate chamber at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.
Screenshot
Hot meals arrive in time for the holidays
Winna Guzman, left, with the city of East Chicago, distributes beverages Tuesday to Amelia Espinosa at the East Chicago Salvation Army community center. Ameristar Casino prepared 200 hot turkey dinners while Pepsi provided beverages for area residents.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Hot meals arrive in time for the holidays
Sandra Favela, chief of staff for the city of East Chicago, delivers meals to drivers Tuesday at the East Chicago Salvation Army community center. Ameristar Casino prepared 200 hot turkey dinners while Pepsi provided beverages for area residents.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Silos at Sanders Farm
Construction continues on the Silos at Sanders Farm located near 101st Avenue and Mississippi Street in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Silos at Sanders Farm
Construction continues on the Silos at Sanders Farm located near 101st Avenue and Mississippi Street in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
