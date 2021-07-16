Moped driver with open bottle of booze in cup holder battled officer, Portage police say

PORTAGE — A Portage man nabbed while driving a moped with an open bottle of alcohol in the cup holder faces a felony after allegedly battling with officers on the way to jail, police said.
An officer said she saw the moped shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday fail to stop while travelling eastbound on Stone Avenue at County Line Road.
After seeing the moped swerving and without a license plate, she stopped it, and the 30-year-old driver, Nathan Furlong, appeared intoxicated, police said.
The officer saw the 40-ounce open bottle of alcohol in the moped cup holder, and Furlong said he did not believe he needed to stop for signs because the moped was like a bike, according to police.
Furlong was uncooperative during sobriety tests, and the officer found a white pill near his feet, according to the report.
He continued being uncooperative at the Portage police station and said he had been drinking at a bar, police said. Officers then found a second pill on the floor that Furlong said had been given to him by a friend for pain, according to police.
Furlong's blood alcohol concentration was found to be twice the legal limit for driving, police said.
He began lunging around in the police car on the way to jail and at one point asked the officer, "Are you scared I'm coming into the front seat?" according to the report. Furlong reportedly then began kicking the officer, and other officers responded to help.
Furlong faces a felony count of battery to law enforcement and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated endangering others, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, police said.