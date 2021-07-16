Moped driver with open bottle of booze in cup holder battled officer, Portage police say

PORTAGE — A Portage man nabbed while driving a moped with an open bottle of alcohol in the cup holder faces a felony after allegedly battling with officers on the way to jail, police said.

An officer said she saw the moped shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday fail to stop while travelling eastbound on Stone Avenue at County Line Road.

After seeing the moped swerving and without a license plate, she stopped it, and the 30-year-old driver, Nathan Furlong, appeared intoxicated, police said.

The officer saw the 40-ounce open bottle of alcohol in the moped cup holder, and Furlong said he did not believe he needed to stop for signs because the moped was like a bike, according to police.

Furlong was uncooperative during sobriety tests, and the officer found a white pill near his feet, according to the report.

He continued being uncooperative at the Portage police station and said he had been drinking at a bar, police said. Officers then found a second pill on the floor that Furlong said had been given to him by a friend for pain, according to police.

Furlong's blood alcohol concentration was found to be twice the legal limit for driving, police said.