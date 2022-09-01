More charges filed against man shot by police outside Dick's store

CROWN POINT — Prosecutors filed additional charges this week against a man accused of attempting to hit two police officers with a minivan during an attempted theft last month at a Dick's Sporting Goods store in Schererville.

Robert E. Thompson Jr., 28, of Chicago, was shot in the left shoulder area by Schererville police Aug. 20 after he drove toward two officers and a K-9, hit two unoccupied squads with a black Chrysler Voyager minivan and rammed a third unoccupied police vehicle head-on outside the Dick's store, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Thompson already had been facing felony counts of attempted theft and resisting law enforcement and a misdemeanor county of resisting law enforcement in connection with the confrontation.

Lake County prosecutors this week charged Thompson with one count of felony theft from the Dick's Sporting Goods in Hobart and five more felonies linked to events at the Schererville store, including two counts of attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Thompson, who was treated at a Chicago hospital, has not yet entered pleas in any of his cases. He was in custody in Illinois, pending extradition to Indiana, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

His co-defendants, Ricky C. Pierce, 30, and Jaleel S. Spencer, 32, both of Chicago, also were each charged Wednesday with one count of felony theft from the Hobart store. All three are accused of stealing $1,000 to $3,000 worth of Nike items from the Hobart store, including Air Force 1 shoes, Air Max 270 shoes, a Nike backpack, T-shirts and underwear.

Pierce remained in custody at the Lake County Jail without bond until Sept. 10.

Spencer posted a bond of $15,000 surety or $1,500 cash Aug. 25 and was wanted on the new theft charge.

Schererville police responded about 4:30 p.m. Aug. 20 to the store in their town for a report of a theft in progress, according to court documents.

Dick's employees and police were on alert, because two thefts had been reported earlier in the day at the company's stores in Valparaiso and Hobart.

Employees at the Schererville store noticed Thompson, Pierce and Spencer and the black minivan in which they arrived all matched descriptions in the thefts at other Dick's stores, records state.

Schererville police parked two squads near the minivan in an attempt to block it in and decided to split up to cover all exterior doorways to the store.

An officer who remained outside, near the minivan, heard officers fighting with people on the other side of a door.

As police announced they had two suspects — later identified as Pierce and Spencer — in custody inside the store, the officer outside saw Thompson run around the northwest corner of the building.

The officer ordered Thompson to stop, but Thompson continued running toward the minivan. As Thompson passed the officer, the officer wrapped both arms around Thompson and they fell onto the hood of a parked vehicle, records state.

A second officer released his K-9, which began biting the back of the first officer's leg, causing the first officer to release Thompson because he was in extreme pain.

Thompson made it to the van and began revving its engine as four officers with their guns drawn ordered him to turn it off, records state.

Thompson began to drive directly at the first officer, and the K-9 officer fired a shot. The gunfire had little effect on Thompson, who rammed two parked police vehicles, documents state.

The impact pushed the first officer's parked car into him as he stood behind it.

As the K-9 officer attempted to put his dog into his vehicle, Thompson veered and drove at them. The first officer fired four shots, striking Thompson, who drove head-on into the K-9 officer's car before stopping, records state.

Thompson struggled with officers as they took him into custody. They restrained him as one of the officers applied a tourniquet to his left arm to slow bleeding from his gunshot wound.

The charges linked to the Schererville store were secured by Lake County sheriff's police, who took over the investigation at the request of the Schererville Police Department.

The Lake County prosecutor's office will ultimately determine whether the shooting by police was justified.

Martinez said the investigation was still ongoing and his detectives would submit all findings to the Lake County prosecutor's office.