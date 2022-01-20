More charges filed against men linked to 2 homicides

VALPARAISO — Two men charged in connection with two separate homicides last year in Lake County robbed a man outside a Portage motel Oct. 10 after the man arrived to sell one of them marijuana, Porter Superior Court records allege.
Robert E. Simms III, 33, and Isaih Darnell-Lenburg, 24, both of Gary, each were arrested in the days after the alleged robbery and subsequently charged in the homicides.
Darnell-Lenburg has pleaded not guilty to charges he and Simms robbed and murdered Lyft driver Glynon Nelson, 38, of Crown Point, in late September in Gary. The vehicle Nelson was driving was later found burned in Gary, records show.
Simms also is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of 29-year-old Nicholas Kowalski, of Park Forest, Illinois, whose body was found Oct. 10 in a shallow grave in Gary's Miller section.
A van Foster had been driving before his homicide was found burned in a cornfield near Lowell.
Simms, who is being held in Porter County on charges he fired a shot during his arrest Oct. 11 by Portage police, has not yet made an initial appearance in his two murder cases in Lake Criminal Court.
Darnell-Lenburg has pleaded not guilty in Kowalski's homicide to charges of assisting a criminal and arson and a misdemeanor count of unlawful disposition of a dead human body.
Co-defendant Thomas Foster, 40, of St. Charles, Missouri, has pleaded not guilty in Kowalski's homicide to charges of felony assisting a criminal and arson.
Foster and Simms were arrested Oct. 11 by Portage police, who were investigating a robbery at the Super 8 hotel, 6118 U.S. 20, a day earlier. Foster was not charged in connection with the alleged robbery.
According to Porter Superior Court records, a man drove to the Super 8 to sell Darnell-Lenburg an ounce of marijuana.
The man told police he texted Darnell-Lenburg upon arrival and was waiting in a vehicle when a suspect, whom he later identified as Simms, reached in the car, grabbed his cellphone out of his hand and demanded the marijuana and other items.
Simms is accused of pointing a .380 or 9mm pistol at the man and taking his wallet, cellphone with a Chicago Bears case and Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle from the backseat.
Police executed a search warrant the next day for the room at the Super 8 where Simms was known to be staying and recovered the cellphone in a Bears case, records state.
Darnell-Lenburg was arrested Oct. 13 outside the Country Market grocery store at 2550 Arthur St. in Gary by the Lake County sheriff's Drug Task Force, Lake Criminal Court records show.
Officers obtained consent to search a vehicle in which Darnell-Lenburg was riding and found a Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 semi-automatic rifle disassembled in a blue backpack in the backseat, records state. Its serial number had been obliterated.
Police also recovered a 9mm semiautomatic handgun from the rear pocket of the front passenger's seat, near where Darnell-Lenburg had been seated, according to court documents.
During a search at the jail, police found about 0.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine in Darnell-Lenburg's front right pocket, records state.
Darnell-Lenburg was charged Dec. 15 with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of an altered firearm. Court records did not indicate he's made an initial appearance yet on the charges.