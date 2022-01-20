More charges filed against men linked to 2 homicides

Darnell-Lenburg has pleaded not guilty in Kowalski's homicide to charges of assisting a criminal and arson and a misdemeanor count of unlawful disposition of a dead human body.

Co-defendant Thomas Foster, 40, of St. Charles, Missouri, has pleaded not guilty in Kowalski's homicide to charges of felony assisting a criminal and arson.

Foster and Simms were arrested Oct. 11 by Portage police, who were investigating a robbery at the Super 8 hotel, 6118 U.S. 20, a day earlier. Foster was not charged in connection with the alleged robbery.

According to Porter Superior Court records, a man drove to the Super 8 to sell Darnell-Lenburg an ounce of marijuana.

The man told police he texted Darnell-Lenburg upon arrival and was waiting in a vehicle when a suspect, whom he later identified as Simms, reached in the car, grabbed his cellphone out of his hand and demanded the marijuana and other items.

Simms is accused of pointing a .380 or 9mm pistol at the man and taking his wallet, cellphone with a Chicago Bears case and Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle from the backseat.