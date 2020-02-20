More charges filed against suspect in series of home invasions

CROWN POINT — More charges were filed this week against a convicted felon suspected in a series of home invasions this winter in Hammond.

Jahmal D. Sanders, 24, of Hammond, is already in custody on charges alleging he raped a woman during a home invasion Dec. 30 in Hammond.

Charges filed Thursday allege he broke into a woman's home Nov. 5 in the 7500 block of Magnolia Avenue, pulled her off a bed and punched her several times in the face before leaving with her jewelry.

The woman identified Sanders as her attacker when presented with a photo lineup, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Online court records show Sanders also was charged this week in a third home invasion, but a magistrate denied the case. The Lake County prosecutor's office has until March 4 to file a response.

In the latest case, Sanders is accused of demanding money after the woman awoke Nov. 5 to find him standing over her.

When she told him she had no money, Sanders pulled her off her bed, punched her in the face several times and said, "Do you want to die tonight?" The woman said Sanders took items from a jewelry box and looked under her mattress before she ran out her front door, records state.