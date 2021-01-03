More children caught in crossfire in Lake County; other NWI counties record fewer killings

Tears streamed down a mother's face as she described her 2-year-old daughter, who was struck down by stray bullet in July in Hammond.
Joette "Jo Jo" Malone, of Gary, was "like a shining star," mother Ronnica Taylor told reporters at an August news conference.
Joette was among an increasing number of children killed by gunfire in 2020, according to preliminary data provided by county coroners, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office. The manner of death in some cases in Lake and LaPorte counties still was pending.
At least 104 people were killed in 2020 across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. Lake County saw an increase, while Porter and LaPorte counties reported fewer homicides than in 2019.
The total number of homicides in Lake County communities rose from 84 in 2019 to 92 in 2020, driven largely by increasing gun violence in East Chicago and Merrillville, preliminary data showed.
Gary, which has accounted for a majority of Lake County's homicides since reporting began in the 1980s, recorded 54 homicides, four fewer than in 2019, police said.
About 58% of all homicides in Lake County occurred in Gary, down from about 69% in 2019, data showed.
Porter County saw three homicides, including two in Valparaiso and one in Portage. The number was down from a total of five in 2019, when Porter County sheriff's police recorded three homicides and Portage logged two.
Police in LaPorte County reported nine homicides, down two from 11 in 2019.
Homicides in Michigan City increased for the third year in a row, rising from two in 2017, five in 2018 and seven in 2019 to eight in 2020.
Of the eight 2020 cases, police secured charges in six and have presented the remaining two to the LaPorte County prosecutor's office for review, Sgt. Steve Westphal said.
The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office logged one homicide in 2020, down from three in 2019. A murder charge was filed against the father of shooting victim Jeremiah J. Wetzel, 33, of Wanatah.
The cause and manner of death for human remains found Oct. 28 in a cornfield at County Roads 800 North and 300 West remain under investigation, LaPorte County sheriff's Capt. Derek Allen said.
More children caught in crossfire
The number of child homicide victims in all three counties increased for the second year in a row, rising from four in 2018 to 12 in 2019 to 15 last year.
Other children killed by stray bullets included 12-year-old Demetrius Townsel Jr., of Chicago, who was fatally shot May 16 while riding in a car in Gary, and 8-year-old Timiya Andrews, who died Oct. 28 after she was shot while doing homework inside her East Chicago residence.
Christopher Watson, 16, of Gary, was fatally shot July 5 in the 800 block of Pierce Street. Detectives suspect his family was targeted, police said.
Amari Aaron, 14, and his father, Kelton Aaron, 39, were found shot to death Oct. 5 inside a home where they had been working in Gary. Their case remains under investigation.
Traeshaun Toney, 14, died July 17 after his 23-year-old mentally ill brother shot him in the 700 block of Kentucky Street in Gary, court records allege.
Three children in Lake County were killed as a result of abuse, the same number as a year before.
Debra R. Duszynski, 11 months, of Gary; Daniel Holdcroft Jr., 5, of unincorporated Schererville; and Leviticus Kuchta, 10, of Merrillville, each died from blunt force trauma, coroner's records showed.
Gary police secured charges against Duszynski's parents. Lake County sheriff's police secured charges against the boyfriend of Holdcroft's mother, and Merrillville police secured charges in Kuchta's death against his sister and her wife.
Domestic violence was believed to have led to 13 homicides, including two in Porter County, records showed.
Valparaiso police closed their investigation into the Oct. 27 homicide of Teresa Sherrill, 62, of Valparaiso, from blunt force trauma because of the death of the suspect, Capt. Joe Hall said.
Portage police secured charges against 91-year-old Dixie Trumble's son in connection with her Feb. 23 beating death.
Across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, domestic violence homicide victims included four women killed by a romantic partner or former partner and four men killed by a partner.
Well-known Region sports figure Thomas Brankin, 53, of Schererville, was struck by a vehicle driven by his girlfriend Aug. 11 in downtown Highland, officials said. He died Sept. 1.
The Lake County coroner's office listed Brankin's death as a homicide, but police did not report it as a homicide because they were still investigating the cause of death with assistance from Lake County prosecutors, Cmdr. John Banasiak said.
Guns used in 80% of homicides
Guns were the cause of death in 80%, or 84, of the 104 homicides reported across three counties, records showed.
At least nine people died as a result of blunt force trauma, three were stabbed to death and one was strangled. The cause of death was not cited or remained under investigation in two cases.
Five people were killed in police-involved shootings in 2020, up from two in 2019.
Melvin Bouler, 82, died Jan. 4 from gunshot wounds he suffered Nov. 17, 2019, after Gary police shot and wounded him while responding to a report of an intoxicated man with a gun, police said.
Keenan McCain, 39, of Merrillville, shot and wounded two Gary officers Jan. 13 before he was fatally shot by police. McCain was a suspect in the strangulation death of girlfriend 44-year-old Betty Claudio a day earlier at a Merrillville motel, officials said.
Caine Van Pelt, 23, of Chicago, shot and wounded an Indiana State Police trooper before he was fatally shot by another trooper after a pursuit on Interstate 65 ended near Crown Point, officials said. Van Pelt was suspected of an earlier robbery and carjacking at a Jasper County truck stop, police said.
Jamal Williams, 22, of Lansing, was fatally shot by a security officer June 12 at Community Hospital in Munster. Officer Benny Freeman also fatally shot fellow security officer Ryan Askew as Askew struggled with Williams, but Askew's death was ruled an accident, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
The coroner's office listed Williams' death as a homicide. The case remains under review by the Lake County prosecutor's office, Munster police Lt. John Pierick said.
Whitney J. Crawley, 23, died Dec. 10 after he shot and wounded a Lake County sheriff's officer attempting to execute a court order to seize property inside at Gary home. The officer returned fire, killing Crawley, police said. Indiana State Police were investigating and planned to turn their findings over to Lake County prosecutors for review.
Gary, Hammond down; M'ville, EC up
Rising gun violence resulted in 13 homicides in East Chicago, up from seven in 2019.
Police have cleared six of the homicide cases, Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said. Charges were filed in five cases; the only suspect in a sixth case died; and a seventh case is pending review by a Lake County grand jury, Rivera said.
The city's network of surveillance cameras, along with business and residential cameras, helped police solve several of last year's homicides, Rivera said.
Merrillville police investigated eight homicides, up from three in 2019, coroner's records show.
Court records show charges were filed in four homicides, and a suspect in a fifth case was killed in a shootout with police in Gary.
Gary police recorded 54 homicides, down from 58 in 2019.
Detectives at the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit secured charges in at least 13 cases, according to court records and police. Four homicides were deemed self-defense, and prosecutors determined two of three police-involved shootings were justified.
In all, the clearance rate for Gary homicides was about 35%, records showed.
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 61 recently has been sounding the alarm about chronic understaffing, relatively low pay compared to other Region departments, lack of up-to-date equipment given the city's high call volume and crime rates.
Lake County sheriff's police recorded three homicides, up from two in 2019. The sheriff's Crime Scene Unit responded to 58 crime scenes countywide in 2020, providing assistance to other departments when requested.
In addition to the death of 5-year-old Holdcroft as a result of blunt force trauma, sheriff's police investigated the Oct. 16 homicides of Maxwell Kroll, 17, and Elijah Robinson, 18, of Calumet Township. Police have secured charges against a Gary couple linked to the teens' homicides, but no murder charges have been filed.
"One homicide is too many. But when you look over the course of a year in such a large unincorporated area, two incidents resulting in three homicides, the number does not seem to be unusually high when compared to other recent years," Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.
Hammond police recorded six homicides, down from nine in 2019, Lt. Steven Kellogg said.
Murder charges were filed in three cases. Attempted murder charges were filed against a defendant in one case, before the victim died as a result of the gunshot wounds. Two cases remain under investigation.
Hammond police did not count the homicide of 30-year-old Joseph Johnson, of Riverdale, because he was shot to death in another jurisdiction in Illinois. Johnson was found dead July 8 in the trunk of a car in Hammond.
The Lake County coroner's office was unable to determine a cause of death for Rudolph Spiller, 47, whose remains were found March 10 off Marble Street near State Line Avenue.
The cause of death remained pending for Clifford Holmes, 50, of Chicago, who was shot Dec. 22 in the 6900 block of Hohman Avenue, according to police and the coroner's office.