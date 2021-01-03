More children caught in crossfire in Lake County; other NWI counties record fewer killings

Tears streamed down a mother's face as she described her 2-year-old daughter, who was struck down by stray bullet in July in Hammond.

Joette "Jo Jo" Malone, of Gary, was "like a shining star," mother Ronnica Taylor told reporters at an August news conference.

Joette was among an increasing number of children killed by gunfire in 2020, according to preliminary data provided by county coroners, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office. The manner of death in some cases in Lake and LaPorte counties still was pending.

At least 104 people were killed in 2020 across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. Lake County saw an increase, while Porter and LaPorte counties reported fewer homicides than in 2019.

The total number of homicides in Lake County communities rose from 84 in 2019 to 92 in 2020, driven largely by increasing gun violence in East Chicago and Merrillville, preliminary data showed.

Gary, which has accounted for a majority of Lake County's homicides since reporting began in the 1980s, recorded 54 homicides, four fewer than in 2019, police said.

About 58% of all homicides in Lake County occurred in Gary, down from about 69% in 2019, data showed.