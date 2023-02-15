State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron, wants to rewrite a portion of the Indiana Constitution to make more Hoosier lawyers eligible to serve as judges on the state's 52 city and town courts.

The five-term legislator told the House Courts and Criminal Code Committee Wednesday it's becoming increasingly difficult to find qualified individuals to serve as city and town court judges due to the Constitution's requirement that the judge live in the municipality.

Aylesworth cited a recent instance where the Lowell Town Court judge resigned his post after moving to Porter County and the Indiana Supreme Court was compelled to reappoint the judge to temporarily continue serving Lowell, since no other attorney living in the Lake County town was interested in becoming judge.

To remedy that issue, Aylesworth has proposed in House Joint Resolution 6 amending the Constitution to allow any qualified individual living in the county where the city or town court is located, or the nearest neighboring county, to be eligible to serve as a municipal court judge.

"It expands the pool considerably," Aylesworth said. "I think it will work very well."

His proposal was approved 10-1 by the committee and next goes to the full House for further review.

State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, who is an attorney, voted against the measure after expressing concern a non-Gary resident might try to become judge of the Gary City Court.

Aylesworth suggested it's unlikely Gary voters would elect someone living outside the Steel City, let alone from Porter County, to preside over their city court.

To become part of the Constitution, a proposed amendment must be endorsed with identical language by a majority in the Indiana House and Senate, then re-approved by both chambers after the 2024 elections, to be placed on a subsequent general election ballot for possible ratification by Hoosier voters.

