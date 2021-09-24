More Region parks hit with vandalism; officials point to TikTok trend

CHESTERTON — Another Region community is reporting vandals have damaged park property.

It was discovered at 10:12 p.m. Tuesday when an officer was patrolling Chesterton Park at 515 West Porter Ave. on foot and went to check the bathrooms, according to a news release from town spokesman Kevin Nevers.

In the women's restroom, the officer found a section of a wall had been burned, the shower curtains were dismounted and a roll of toilet paper was dropped in a toilet bowl, police said.

In addition, a shower curtain had been partially burned and a wall was written on with black permanent marker in the men's restroom.

Parks in Chesterton are closed to the public from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., which is enforced by police.

Recent vandalism in Highland parks have caused bathrooms to be closed more often, said the town's Superintendent of Parks & Recreation Alex Brown.

Among the damages done to the town's parks, a playground had been vandalized with graffiti at Sheppard Park at 9229 Liable Road and there was serious damage to the women's restroom in Meadows Park at 9400 Southmoor Avenue.