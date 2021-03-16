 Skip to main content
More than 1,000 pounds of marijuana seized on I-65, police say
More than 1,000 pounds of marijuana seized on I-65, police say

LOWELL — Authorities discovered thousands of pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 65, police said. 

At 11:15 a.m. Tuesday a trooper who is a member of the Indiana State Police All Crimes Policing team stopped a vehicle on Interstate 65 near the 240-mile marker by the Lowell exit.

The trooper stopped the driver for a traffic violation and a police dog was called as the investigation continued. The dog alerted on the vehicle, which led to police searching it.

Police found 38 large boxes and 6 garbage bags. The boxes, which were wrapped in black plastic wrap, contained 1,264 bags of green plant material which field tested positive for marijuana.

Each box weighed about 1 1/2 pounds and the total amount of marijuana seized from the vehicle equaled 1,275 pounds. The estimated street value of the load would be about $5.7 million to $8.5 million worth of marijuana, according to Indiana State Police. 

The driver was identified as 31-year-old Christopher S. Colburn, of McKinleyville, California, and he was arrested without incident, police said.

He was taken to Lake County Jail and and faces charges including dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana with a prior conviction.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

