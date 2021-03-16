More than 1,000 pounds of marijuana seized on I-65, police say

LOWELL — Authorities discovered thousands of pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 65, police said.

At 11:15 a.m. Tuesday a trooper who is a member of the Indiana State Police All Crimes Policing team stopped a vehicle on Interstate 65 near the 240-mile marker by the Lowell exit.

The trooper stopped the driver for a traffic violation and a police dog was called as the investigation continued. The dog alerted on the vehicle, which led to police searching it.

Police found 38 large boxes and 6 garbage bags. The boxes, which were wrapped in black plastic wrap, contained 1,264 bags of green plant material which field tested positive for marijuana.

Each box weighed about 1 1/2 pounds and the total amount of marijuana seized from the vehicle equaled 1,275 pounds. The estimated street value of the load would be about $5.7 million to $8.5 million worth of marijuana, according to Indiana State Police.

The driver was identified as 31-year-old Christopher S. Colburn, of McKinleyville, California, and he was arrested without incident, police said.