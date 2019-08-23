PORTAGE — A group of five entities and 67 individual parties have filed notice of their intent to sue ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor over the recent spill of excess amounts of cyanide and ammonia in the local branch of the Little Calumet River that killed fish, and disrupted business and recreation.
The group is threatening to sue for violations of the Clean Water Act, according to the notice prepared by the Dogan & Dogan law firm in Portage.
No one was immediately available Friday for comment at ArcelorMittal.
The entities listed on the notice are the Sammie L. Maletta Public Marina, KLM Dunes Inc., Marina Shores at Dune Harbor, Marquette Yacht Club and VI Marina.
The Maletta marina claims a boat launcher fell ill after wading into the water following the spill, "very possibly from the toxins," according to the notice. The marina said it had barrels of dead and possibly poisonous fish, as well as dead birds following the spill and said the "environmental disaster" has curtailed and forever tainted the marina.
ArcelorMittal said it reported its spill to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management on Aug. 15 and that its cause is "expected to be a loss of power and operation" of the blast furnace recirculation system, which occurred on Aug. 11.
KLM said it is a concessionaire at the Indiana Dunes State Park and had to close its business Aug. 14 and has been unable to operate due to beach closings in the wake of the spill, according to the notice.
"Patrons are being fearful of the beach and environs and are staying away," the company said.
ArcelorMittal reported Thursday that eight shoreline beach samples were unable to detect cyanide on Monday and Tuesday.
The company has reported the same results with its tests for ammonia.
Among the individuals signed on to the notice is Steve Haluska, who said after surfing Aug. 15 at the Portage lakefront, he noticed "some small spots that look like zits on my arms, but they are gone now."