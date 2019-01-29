Several men robbed the Jared jewelry store Friday night in Hobart. Police caught two of the suspects. A third men, who wore red gloves, may have escaped in a vehicle parked near the Huntington Cove Apartments south of Southlake Mall, police said. Anyone with information about the identity of the man in red gloves or the robbery is asked to contact Sgt. David Evans at 219-942-3406 or devans@cityofhobart.org
CROWN POINT — Three men smashed cases at Jared with hammers and stuffed more than $1 million of jewelry into bags Friday, according to police and court records.
Altonio Benson, 40, and Darren S. Bell, 19, both of Detroit, dropped more than half of the stolen jewelry as they ran from police, Lake Criminal Court records state.
The men were caught by officers after running north across U.S. 30 from the Jared The Galleria of Jewelry store near Southlake Mall in Hobart.
Police found a pillowcase full of jewelry near a steakhouse north of U.S. 30 and jewelry scattered on the ground next to a party supply store, along with a Detroit Pistons cloth bag, records say. Officers also recovered some of the jewelry from a ditch along U.S. 30, north of the jewelry store.
An officer briefly held Benson at gunpoint after Benson jumped down to a merchandise loading dock just east of Party City's main entrance, Lake Criminal Court records say.
Benson refused to hold his hands up to be handcuffed, then spit on an officer who used a pressure point to get Benson to comply, records say. The officer pulled Benson's hood down over his face to prevent the spitting.
Lake County prosecutors filed an additional charge of felony battery by bodily waste against Benson.
A third man escaped from Hobart police, Capt. James Gonzales said.
Police think the third suspect drove a stolen Dodge minivan to a maintenance lot on the south side of the mall, ran toward the Huntington Cove Apartments and fled in a vehicle parked near the 2000 block of Arrowhead Drive, according to a probable cause affidavit.
That suspect was wearing red gloves during the robbery, which can be seen in a surveillance photos police released shortly after the robbery, Gonzales said.
Bell initially said he'd been high for three days, but then refused to speak to detectives without a lawyer present. Benson refused to talk with police, records say.
A store employee told police a man with a black hoodie, teeth retainer and short hair asked about 7 p.m. Friday where to find the most expensive pendants, the affidavit says. The employee led the man to the east side of the store before hearing glass break.
Witnesses told police three men in ski masks entered the store and smashed a glass case with hammers.
Two of the men ran out of the store, but a third continued to smash cases and remove jewelry, records say. That man was wearing a navy hoodie pulled tightly to obscure his face and red gloves, records say.
Several officers quickly responded and gave chase as Benson and Bell ran across U.S. 30.
Back at the jewelry store, police found broken glass all over the floor, shattered cases, overturned chairs and two 4-pound hammers, one on a floor and another inside a case.
Anyone with information about the identity of the third suspect or the robbery is asked to contact Sgt. David Evans at 219-942-3406 or devans@cityofhobart.org.