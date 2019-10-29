WINFIELD — About 1,600 people are without power in the Winfield area, according to Kankakee Valley REMC.
KVREMC officials said several broken utility poles prompted the outage, with crews en route to assess the damage and make repairs to the downed lines.
"We are not able to provide a restoration time as of now, but will update when we have more information," KVREMC officials said.
The road near 109th Avenue and Randolph is closed while repairs are made.
