Most Region communities buck national homicide trend

Gunshot wounds were the cause of death in 86.4% of the 103 confirmed homicides across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in 2021, up from about 81% of cases in 2020. The cause or manner of death in three cases in 2021 remained pending.

Firearms were used in 44 of Gary's 48 homicides, 15 of Hammond's 16 cases, 12 of East Chicago's 13 cases, five of Michigan City's six cases and all three of Merrillville's confirmed homicides. Merrillville police did not respond to a request for comment about a possible fourth homicide case, which also involved a gun.

The manner of death also remained pending in a Porter County sheriff's police case, which involved two men whose deaths were caused by gunshot wounds.

Blunt force trauma was a cause of death in eight homicides in 2021, down from nine in 2020. Five people were stabbed to death in 2021, up from three in 2020. In one Michigan City case, a woman died from chemical poisoning, officials said.

The number of children who died by homicide fell in 2021 after rising for three years in a row.

Six children were killed in Northwest Indiana in 2021, down from 15 in 2020, 12 in 2019 and four in 2018, data showed.