Most Region's police agencies want body cameras but grimace at cost, Times sampling shows

He said when the Griffith Police Department obtains body cameras, as they hope to do so in 2021, they will write a policy for both in-car cameras and the body cams.

"In most cases, I think the body cams are going to protect our officers, as opposed to condemning them. When we take the plunge and get them, we have full confidence in our officers," Martin said. "It holds us accountable and we feel we hire good people here."

Martin said while he doesn't want to comment on the recent shooting of Blake, he did say it's worrisome to see bystander videos go viral as quickly as they do before all the facts are known.

"When the investigation is over, that video clip might become less important, or it may be the whole case, we don't know. But it's only one perspective," he said.

Protecting officers

Merrillville police Assistant Chief Kosta Nuses said the department took the plunge earlier this year, by contracting with Axon, the U.S.’s largest supplier of police-worn body cameras.

Nuses said they went with Axon because of the company’s reputation and the touted new camera features and technology, including its trigger to start recording if gunshots are detected in the area.