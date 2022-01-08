Mother, 2 siblings charged in death of boy found dead near abandoned Region home, officials say

Damari Perry's remains are in the care of the Lake County coroner's office, where an autopsy will be performed, Perez said. The coroner's office said the autopsy will be conducted at their facility on Monday in Crown Point.

"Coroner David J. Pastrick would like to thank the city of North Chicago Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Indiana State Police for their assistance," said Yvette Manfredy, chief deputy coroner. "No further information is available at this time."

In addition to the three family members being in police custody, Perez said all other juveniles in the family are in the care of the DCFS.

The police chief stated that he and his agency, along with agencies in Lake County and the Illinois state's attorney's office, worked together to press charges against those responsible for the child's death.

"Our hearts ache over the murder of 6-year-old Damari Perry," said Lake County (Illinois) State's Attorney Eric Rinehart. "We would not have reached the awful truth of this case without the work of the FBI, the North Chicago Police Department and the investigators and staff at the Lake County Children's Advocacy Center."