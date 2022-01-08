Mother, 2 siblings charged in death of boy found dead near abandoned Region home, officials say

GARY — Following the discovery of a dead 6-year-old boy near an abandoned home, the child's mother, brother and another juvenile sibling are facing charges.
On Saturday afternoon, the mother, Jannie M. Perry, 38, was charged with first-degree murder, concealment of homicidal death and obstruction of justice, the Lake County (Illinois) state's attorney's office said in a news release.
The child's 20-year-old brother, Jeremiah R. Perry, has been charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a child under 12, concealing a homicidal death and obstruction of justice.
A juvenile sibling, who has not been identified, faces unknown charges. All three family members have been in police custody since Friday night.
Damari Perry, of North Chicago, was reported missing Tuesday near north suburban Skokie, Illinois, said North Chicago Police Department Chief of Police Lazaro Perez.
Damari Perry was found 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Van Buren Street in Gary by police and FBI agents.
Family members initially provided a false story to police, Perez said. Family members told investigators that Damari Perry was last seen Tuesday evening, stating he may be missing in Skokie, Illinois.
Perez said the account family members told police about Damari Perry going with his sister to a party in Skokie and then disappearing were found to be false upon further investigation.
Damari Perry's sister allegedly told police she had several drinks and fell asleep at a party at an unknown residence, and when she woke up two hours later, the child and the man who is known as "Wacko" were not in the apartment, according to a report from NBC Chicago. Then she told police a woman drove her back to North Chicago.
During the course of the investigation, the FBI and North Chicago detectives and Department of Children and Family Services brought the child's family members to the Lake County state's attorney's Children's Advocacy Center.
On Thursday and Friday, agents, detectives, case workers, prosecutors and forensic interviewers interviewed multiple children in the family.
From there, authorities focused their investigations into Damari Perry's mother and adult siblings. Information from witnesses led police to the location of the child's body in Gary. Prosecutors and police worked through Friday and Saturday to finalize criminal charges.
Once the autopsy is complete and the investigation continues, more charges are expected to be filed.
Damari Perry's remains are in the care of the Lake County coroner's office, where an autopsy will be performed, Perez said. The coroner's office said the autopsy will be conducted at their facility on Monday in Crown Point.
"Coroner David J. Pastrick would like to thank the city of North Chicago Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Indiana State Police for their assistance," said Yvette Manfredy, chief deputy coroner. "No further information is available at this time."
In addition to the three family members being in police custody, Perez said all other juveniles in the family are in the care of the DCFS.
The police chief stated that he and his agency, along with agencies in Lake County and the Illinois state's attorney's office, worked together to press charges against those responsible for the child's death.
"Our hearts ache over the murder of 6-year-old Damari Perry," said Lake County (Illinois) State's Attorney Eric Rinehart. "We would not have reached the awful truth of this case without the work of the FBI, the North Chicago Police Department and the investigators and staff at the Lake County Children's Advocacy Center."
Rinehart said the family was charged with obstruction of justice due to their "completely false" story of the party in Skokie, and said that no Skokie residents were involved in the incident.
"Prosecutors, investigators and victim support professionals worked late into the night and into the early morning to make sure we understood this tragic crime now, because of their rigorous and detailed investigation, we will be able to bring Damari's killers to justice in a courtroom," Rinehart said.
The family members are scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing Sunday morning.
Police asked anyone with information to call 847-596-8740.