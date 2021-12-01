Mother, boyfriend charged in 3-year-old's beating death

CROWN POINT — A 3-year-old boy died from blunt force trauma to his head and body last month, about three weeks after he was returned to the care of his mother and her boyfriend, court records state.
Keegan Fugate suffered a dislocated neck; bruises in different stages of healing on his abdomen, face and head; bruising to his brain; a lacerated liver; and bruising to his internal organs, including his pancreas, Lake Criminal Court records show.
Keegan died Oct. 12 at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, after his mother called 911 because he stopped breathing and had vomited multiple times since the previous evening.
The boy's mother, Kylie E. Fugate, 23, and her boyfriend, Joseph R. Pridemore Sr., 32, both of Gary, each were charged Nov. 24 in connection with the boy's homicide, newly unsealed court records show.
Pridemore was arrested Monday on one count of murder. Kylie Fugate was taken into custody on a charge of neglect of a dependent, a level 1 felony.
Neither has entered a plea yet, according to online court records.
Kylie Fugate is accused of initially lying to police, telling them Pridemore did not live with her at an apartment in Gary's Miller section and that Pridemore's mother had been watching her children the evening of Oct. 11 while she was at work at a South Haven gas station.
Fugate told detectives with the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit she left for work just before 3 p.m. and began receiving text messages from Pridemore about 5 p.m. that Keegan had vomited several times.
At one point during her initial interview, Fugate asked police why Child Protective Services was getting involved, court records say.
Fugate is accused of telling police that CPS was the reason Keegan was previously placed in her mother's care and that she didn't want Keegan's death to affect her two other children. Pridemore fathered at least one of Fugate's other children, according to court records.
A detective noticed Fugate was not crying as she peaked around curtains in the emergency room but then began crying uncontrollably when he began watching her, records state.
One of Pridemore's relatives told police Oct. 12 she confronted Fugate about her false claim that Pridemore's mother was babysitting Keegan before his death, according to court documents.
In an exchange of text messages, the relative told Fugate that Pridemore's mother would not lie for her, records state. Fugate allegedly responded, "Well, I'm screwed then."
Pridemore's family members told police Pridemore becomes violent when he gets angry and has physically abused Fugate in the past, records state.
The family members said Pridemore never seemed to show Keegan any affection, and the boy recently has began to shy away from any interaction with Pridemore, documents say.
When Pridemore's family noticed bruising and scratches on Keegan's face and head, Fugate told them the boy had been injured by a dog, documents allege.
During a second interview two days after Keegan's death, Fugate admitted Pridemore was alone with her children in the hours before her 3-year-old's death, records state.
She told police Keegan ate a hamburger before she left for work and appeared to be behaving normally, hugging and playing.
She noticed the boy was breathing heavily when she arrived home from work after 11:30 p.m., but she didn't call 911 until he stopped breathing early the next morning, records state.
She told police she had been questioning Pridemore about Keegan's various injuries, but he would say he fell or was knocked down by the dog.
For three days, she would find new marks on Keegan's body after returning home from work, documents state.