Mother, brother indicted in slaying of 6-year-old boy found dead in NWI

The mother and brother of a 6-year-old North Chicago, Illinois, boy found dead in Gary last month have been indicted on first-degree murder charges, records show.

Jannie Perry, 38, and Jeremiah Perry, 20, are accused of forcing 6-year-old Damari Perry to take a cold shower for an undetermined amount of time Dec. 30 after becoming upset with the boy Dec. 29.

Damari died from hypothermia, Lake County (Indiana) Coroner David Pastrick said.

Authorities found Damari's body Jan. 8 wrapped in a plastic trash bag outside an abandoned home in an alley between the 700 block of Van Buren and Harrison streets in Gary. The boy was partially naked and had a bruise on his right leg, an extremely cold core temperature and partially frozen internal organs.

He also had thermal injuries and charring all over his body, which occurred after his death, Pastrick said.

A 19th Judicial Circuit judge in Lake County, Illinois, set bail last month at $5 million for Jannie Perry and $3 million for Jeremiah Perry.

One of Damari's juvenile siblings also is facing undisclosed charges, the Lake County (Illinois) state's attorney's office said.

Evidence in the case showed Damari was removed from the cold shower after he became unresponsive, but his family did not seek medical care for him, Lake County (Illinois) Assistant State's Attorney Kyle Doyle told a judge during a court hearing last month.

Damari was reported missing Jan. 5 at the Skokie (Illinois) Police Department.

Family members told police Damari was last seen Jan. 4 and may have traveled to Skokie, but investigators determined the family's story was false, North Chicago police said.

Officials working with multiple agencies interviewed several children in the family in the days after Damari was reported missing and took Jannie, Jeremiah Perry and a juvenile sibling into custody Jan. 7, police said. The boy's body was found in Gary the following day by North Chicago police and the FBI.

