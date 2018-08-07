CROWN POINT — A 33-year-old woman charged with neglect after her two young children died in an apartment complex fire in Gary's Miller neighborhood sent a letter to a court official expressing a desire to join the Lake County Mental Health Court.
Kristen A. Gober, who is held at Lake County Jail on two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, said in an undated letter to Michael Pirtle, a mental health specialist for the treatment court, her therapists told her she might be a good candidate for his program.
She told Pirtle she spoke with defense attorney T. Edward Page about the program. She said she is currently taking four medications for bipolar disorder, major depression and generalized anxiety disorder, illnesses she has “battled” for years. She said she received treatment for her mental illnesses in 2016 and 2017.
“My surviving child is a ward of the state,” Gober wrote, referring to her 6-year-old son. “I lost my two youngest children in an apartment fire, a very tragic accident.”
The letter was filed with the court Monday. T. Edward Page said Tuesday he was aware the letter was filed.
Gober is accused of leaving her three children unsupervised March 25 in her apartment at Lakeshore Dunes Apartment Complex, 5820 Forest Court in Gary.
The children allegedly started a fire while playing with the apartment's stove, which spread throughout the complex and killed her two youngest children – Kailani Gober, 2, and Khristopher Gober, 4. Her 6-year-old son managed to escape the building with the help of other residents.
The mental health court was created in 2017 to provide court-monitored treatment for defendants who are incarcerated because of behavior that resulted from their mental illness. Judge Salvador Vasquez presides over the court.
Gober requested in July to be released from jail on court-ordered GPS monitoring so she could attend in-patient mental health and substance abuse treatment at Edgewarter Behavior Health in Gary. Boswell denied the request.
Neglect of a dependent resulting in death is a Level 1 felony. Gober is also charged with neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana.
Her next court hearing is Aug. 27.