UPDATE: 6-year-old found slain in NWI died from hypothermia; mother remains under police guard at hospital

GARY — A 6-year-old boy from North Chicago, Illinois, died from hypothermia before authorities found his body early Saturday wrapped in a plastic trash bag outside an abandoned home, a coroner's release said.

Damari Perry's body was naked and partially charred, Lake County Coroner David Pastrick said. The death was ruled a homicide.

An autopsy showed Damari had a bruise on his right leg, an extremely cold core temperature and partially frozen internal organs. The boy also suffered thermal injuries and charring all over his body after his death, Pastrick said.

Jannie Perry, 38, Davari's mother, remained in a hospital in Illinois on Tuesday after complaining she was ill, the Lake County (Illinois) state's attorney's office said.

Jannie Perry is facing charges of first-degree murder, concealment of homicidal death and obstruction of justice in her son Damari's death and disappearance.

She was expected to remain under guard by North Chicago police until she is brought to the 19th Judicial Circuit's bond court, state's attorney's spokesman Jim Newton said.