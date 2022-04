Mother charged with murdering 3-year-old makes first court appearance

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court magistrate appointed a public defender Friday to represent a mother accused in her 3-year-old daughter's death April 15 from child abuse.

Tiarra Ashanti Renee Glenn, 28, of Gary, is accused of beating her daughter Xoey Glenn and allowing her boyfriend, Devan Loventa Allen, 29, of East Chicago, to abuse Xoey on April 12 until the child became unresponsive.

Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan entered not guilty pleas on Glenn's behalf to murder, five felony counts of battery and two felony counts of neglect.

Glenn's formal appearance before Judge Samuel Cappas was set for April 28.

Allen was arrested last weekend in Lynwood, Illinois, and was being held at the Cook County Jail pending extradition to Lake County on similar charges, according to police and court records.

Xoey was pronounced dead April 15 at University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago, three days after Glenn called 911 because her daughter collapsed and began gasping for air during a beating, court documents state.

Gary police arrived at Glenn's residence in the 300 block of Clark Road and found Xoey unresponsive, with bruises from head to toe.

She was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where medical staff noticed a bite mark on her abdomen, bruising in the shape of three fingers on her chest and belt marks on her legs, thighs and buttocks.

Xoey had blood on her lips, redness around her neck, bruising on her feet, redness under her armpit and a bump or bruise on her forehead.

After she was stabilized, she was flown to Comer Children's Hospital, where she underwent a craniotomy because of severe head trauma, documents state.

Xoey died from multiple blunt force injuries as a result of child abuse, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

During two interviews with detectives, Glenn said Allen was angry with Xoey for not finishing her dinner April 11 after complaining of stomach pain.

Allen served Xoey leftovers from dinner for breakfast April 12 and she ate the food, but Allen was still angry and made Xoey stand in a corner in a closet, court records state.

Xoey's 5-year-old sister told police Xoey had to "make an X" standing in the corner, which involved spreading her feet and hands out against a wall to form an "X" and staying in the position for a long time.

Xoey stood in the closet but began to cry, which made both Allen and Glenn angry, according to court documents.

Xoey asked her mother to whip her with a belt and not Allen, because Allen was stronger, and she just wanted to sit down, records state.

Glenn admitted she hit her daughter with a belt at least six times, but she was "disappointed" by Xoey's reaction so she made her 3-year-old go stand in the corner again instead of allowing her to sit down, records state.

Xoey began crying again, so Allen began to hit the child with a belt, records state.

At one point, Allen carried Xoey out to the living room because Xoey was hyperventilating, Glenn told police.

Xoey's hands were tied behind her back, and Allen had tied a black scarf around her head that covered her eyes, nose and mouth, records state.

The couple pulled the scarf up to expose Xoey's mouth and attempted to force her to drink water, but the child could not drink or calm down. Allen carried her back to the closet and struck her several more times, according to documents.

Glenn told police she heard a loud thump come from the closet and Allen carried Xoey out to the living room.

The child did not have a shirt on, still had her hands bound behind her back, had urinated and defecated on herself, appeared to be limp and was "staring into space" with open eyes, records state.

Glenn told police Xoey was gasping for air, so she told Allen to lay the child on the couch and they changed her clothes. Glenn cleaned the house and waited about 20 minutes to Google "hyperventilation," then decided to call 911 for her daughter, documents state.

The beating began about 8:20 a.m. and continued until about 11 a.m., records allege. Glenn told police she never intervened or told Allen to stop.

