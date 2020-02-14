Mother charged with neglect after police find heroin, gun within reach of kids, records allege

CROWN POINT — A Hammond mother was charged this week with two counts of neglect after authorities found a loaded gun and heroin within reach of her two children during a drug raid last year in Hammond, records show.

Breonne J. Davis, 24, was with her sons, ages 4 and 5, inside a residence in the 1000 block of Drackert Street on Dec. 17 when authorities arrived to execute a warrant, according to court records.

Members of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and FBI SWAT teams found heroin residue on a computer desk in a common living area, records state.

Authorities also found a child's marker set and colored paper, indicating the children use the desk that was covered with heroin residue, records allege.

Police also found a cardboard box sitting on the desk that contained a semiautomatic pistol with a round chambered, 115 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia, records state.

The man targeted in the drug investigation was not present during the raid, records say.

Davis, who was pregnant, admitted she knew of the man's alleged drug activity, records state.

Authorities notified the Indiana Department of Child Services, which released the children to Davis' relative.